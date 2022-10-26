Lobbying world

Meg Joseph will join Tarplin Downs & Young, a lobbying firm focused on health care industry clients, as a partner. Joseph most recently served as chief of staff to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).

Mike Evans rejoined K&L Gates as a partner. Evans most recently served as chief counsel and deputy staff director for Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee under chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), where he helped craft the Inflation Reduction Act. Evans previously was a partner at K&L Gates before joining the committee in 2014.

Tony Fratto joined Goldman Sachs as global head of corporate communications. Fratto founded consulting firm Hamilton Place Strategies and previously served as deputy assistant to the president and principal deputy press secretary in the George W. Bush White House.

The Consumer Brands Association named David Chavern as its next president and CEO. Chavern most recently was CEO of the News Media Alliance. He previously served as deputy general counsel for the Export-Import Bank of the U.S.

Crypto venture capital fund a16z crypto hired Collin McCune as head of government affairs. McCune most recently served as Republican deputy staff director on the House Financial Services Committee under ranking member Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), a major cryptocurrency supporter.

The Computer and Communications Industry Association hired Josh Rogin as vice president of government relations. Rogin most recently served as chief of staff to former Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.).

Danielle Brown joined BSA | The Software Alliance as senior director of legislative strategy. Brown most recently served as general counsel for Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee.

The Travel Technology Association named Laura Chadwick as president and CEO. Chadwick comes from the XR Association, where she was vice president of industry relations.