Lobbying world

APCO Worldwide named Ami Copeland as head of public affairs. Copeland previously was deputy national finance director for former President Obama’s first presidential campaign and was a top campaign staffer for former Sens. Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) and Bill Nelson (D-Fla.).

Aaron Suntag joined Public Strategies Washington as a principal leading the firm’s energy, environment and sustainability practice. Suntag most recently served as senior policy adviser to Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.).

Platinum Advisors hired Rob Smith to its government relations team. Smith most recently was a managing director at Mercury and previously served as legislative director for former Rep. Wes Watkins (R-Okla.).

Forbes Tate Partners acquired Engage, a Washington, D.C., digital media agency founded in 2007 that works with major corporations and trade associations. The acquisition combines two firms that have long worked together.

The Public Affairs Council elected Mary Moore Hamrick as its 2023 board chair. Hamrick is currently managing director of domestic policy at the George W. Bush Institute and previously served as GOP counsel on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Moutray McLaren joined the International Council of Shopping Centers as vice president of public policy. McLaren most recently served as chief of staff to Rep. William Timmons (R-S.C.) and previously was a House liaison at former President Trump’s Office of Management and Budget.

José Miguel Vivanco joined Dentons Global Advisors as a partner. Vivanco most recently was an adjunct senior fellow for human rights at the Council on Foreign Relations and previously was Americas director of Human Rights Watch.