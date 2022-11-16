Lobbying world

The Sierra Club named Ben Jealous as its next executive director. Jealous previously was president and CEO of the NAACP and most recently led progressive advocacy group People For the American Way.

Lisa Goldman joined Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas as a principal. Goldman comes from the House Energy and Commerce Committee, where she served as senior counsel for Democrats.

Zack Laven joined Fulcrum Public Affairs as a vice president. Laven, who most recently served as deputy chief of staff to Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.), is the firm’s first Republican hire. He previously was a government affairs specialist at the Dow Chemical Co.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher hired Daniel Smith as an of counsel in the firm’s public policy and congressional investigations practices. Smith was a longtime aide to Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), most recently serving as chief counsel.

The American Bakers Association named Eric Dell as its next president and CEO. Dell most recently was executive vice president at the National Automatic Merchandising Association and previously served as chief of staff to Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.). He will replace Robb MacKie, who is stepping down at the end of the year after leading the trade group for 17 years.

Hogan Lovells hired Charles Mathias as a senior counsel in the firm’s communications, internet and media practice. Mathias most recently served as deputy bureau chief at the Federal Communications Commission’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau.

Maggie Woodin joined the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as manager of federal affairs for the Great Lakes region. Woodin most recently served as legislative director for outgoing Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.).

The American Council of Life Insurers hired Melissa Young as regional vice president of state relations. Young previously was legislative and regulatory counsel for Allstate Insurance Company.