trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Lobbying Hires

Lobbying world

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 11/16/22 6:00 AM ET
by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 11/16/22 6:00 AM ET
Greg Nash

The Sierra Club named Ben Jealous as its next executive director. Jealous previously was president and CEO of the NAACP and most recently led progressive advocacy group People For the American Way.

Lisa Goldman joined Mehlman Castagnetti Rosen & Thomas as a principal. Goldman comes from the House Energy and Commerce Committee, where she served as senior counsel for Democrats. 

Zack Laven joined Fulcrum Public Affairs as a vice president. Laven, who most recently served as deputy chief of staff to Rep. David Schweikert (R-Ariz.), is the firm’s first Republican hire. He previously was a government affairs specialist at the Dow Chemical Co.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher hired Daniel Smith as an of counsel in the firm’s public policy and congressional investigations practices. Smith was a longtime aide to Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), most recently serving as chief counsel. 

The American Bakers Association named Eric Dell as its next president and CEO. Dell most recently was executive vice president at the National Automatic Merchandising Association and previously served as chief of staff to Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.). He will replace Robb MacKie, who is stepping down at the end of the year after leading the trade group for 17 years. 

Hogan Lovells hired Charles Mathias as a senior counsel in the firm’s communications, internet and media practice. Mathias most recently served as deputy bureau chief at the Federal Communications Commission’s Wireless Telecommunications Bureau.

Maggie Woodin joined the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as manager of federal affairs for the Great Lakes region. Woodin most recently served as legislative director for outgoing Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.). 

The American Council of Life Insurers hired Melissa Young as regional vice president of state relations. Young previously was legislative and regulatory counsel for Allstate Insurance Company.

Tags Ben Jealous Charles Mathias Cory Booker Daniel Smith David Schweikert hires Joe Wilson K Street lobbying Peter Meijer

More Lobbying Hires News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump ...
  2. GOP acrimony spills over at heated ...
  3. Kevin Costner says it’s ‘OK’ if ...
  4. Watch: Trump announces 2024 run for ...
  5. Democrats fire back as Trump ...
  6. McCarthy wins GOP vote for ...
  7. Bezos urges Americans to wait on ...
  8. Americans must reject Trump in 2024
  9. Election deniers seize on Lake loss ...
  10. Boebert holds edge as House race ...
  11. Senate on verge of history with ...
  12. Ivanka Trump says she won’t be ...
  13. Trump announces 2024 run for president
  14. Why Alaska’s House race still ...
  15. Mormon church announces support for ...
  16. Trump jumps into 2024 race with GOP ...
  17. Male fertility crash accelerating ...
  18. Mastriano concedes to Shapiro, calls ...
Load more

Video

See all Video