Lobbying world

Sonia Gill joined Meta Platforms as public policy director. Gill most recently served as a senior counsel for Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which advanced antitrust legislation to take on Meta and other Big Tech firms earlier this year.

Nick Bouknight rejoined Capitol Counsel as a partner. Bouknight most recently was executive director of the Congressional Leadership Fund’s trailblazers fund and previously was executive director of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) political operation.

Kelley Drye & Warren hired Beth Jafari to its government relations team. Jafari is a longtime aide to Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), serving as his chief of staff for 15 years.

LINK Public Affairs hired Justin Roth as a partner in the firm’s Washington, D.C., office. Roth previously served as chief of staff to then-Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and later was chief of staff to former Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.).

Kelly McGrath joined hedge fund Citadel as director of government affairs. McGrath most recently was associate vice president of government relations at Porterfield, Fettig & Sears and previously was a GOP legislative assistant on the House Financial Services Committee.

Pfizer promoted Jennifer Walton to senior vice president for U.S. policy and government relations. Walton joined the pharmaceutical company in 2010 as senior director of federal government relations. Pfizer also promoted Emily Mueller to head of congressional affairs.

Ferox Strategies hired Maya El Jawhari and Sequoia Ragland as policy analysts. El Jawhari most recently interned at the U.S. Joint Economic Committee, while Ragland was a health policy intern at the Federation of American Hospitals.