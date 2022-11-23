trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Lobbying Hires

Lobbying world

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 11/23/22 6:00 AM ET
by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 11/23/22 6:00 AM ET
Getty

Sonia Gill joined Meta Platforms as public policy director. Gill most recently served as a senior counsel for Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which advanced antitrust legislation to take on Meta and other Big Tech firms earlier this year.

Nick Bouknight rejoined Capitol Counsel as a partner. Bouknight most recently was executive director of the Congressional Leadership Fund’s trailblazers fund and previously was executive director of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) political operation. 

Kelley Drye & Warren hired Beth Jafari to its government relations team. Jafari is a longtime aide to Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), serving as his chief of staff for 15 years. 

LINK Public Affairs hired Justin Roth as a partner in the firm’s Washington, D.C., office. Roth previously served as chief of staff to then-Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) and later was chief of staff to former Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.). 

Kelly McGrath joined hedge fund Citadel as director of government affairs. McGrath most recently was associate vice president of government relations at Porterfield, Fettig & Sears and previously was a GOP legislative assistant on the House Financial Services Committee. 

Pfizer promoted Jennifer Walton to senior vice president for U.S. policy and government relations. Walton joined the pharmaceutical company in 2010 as senior director of federal government relations. Pfizer also promoted Emily Mueller to head of congressional affairs.

Ferox Strategies hired Maya El Jawhari and Sequoia Ragland as policy analysts. El Jawhari most recently interned at the U.S. Joint Economic Committee, while Ragland was a health policy intern at the Federation of American Hospitals. 

Tags hires John Cornyn K Street Kevin McCarthy lobbying Martha McSally meta platforms Ron DeSantis

More Lobbying Hires News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Alaska set to announce results from ‘confusing’ ranked choice system
  2. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  3. Trump allies shed fear of former boss as they eye 2024
  4. Huge age gap shows up in AARP poll of Warnock-Walker runoff
  5. Trump rips Supreme Court after ruling he hand over tax records
  6. GOP senator hails House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer
  7. McCarthy calls on DHS Secretary Mayorkas to resign, threatens impeachment ...
  8. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  9. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  10. Alleged Club Q shooter is nonbinary, defense says
  11. McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls
  12. Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results
  13. Arizona GOP AG candidate, RNC file lawsuit over 2022 election
  14. Seven Republicans most likely to challenge Trump in 2024
  15. Press: Stop the leaks! Impeach Justice Alito!
  16. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  17. McConnell fight with GOP opponent shifts to new battleground
  18. Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
Load more

Video

See all Video