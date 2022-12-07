Lobbying world

trending:

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 12/07/22 6:00 AM ET
Greg Nash

Former Rep. Matt Salmon (R-Ariz.) joined Ervin Graves Strategy Group as a senior vice president. Salmon served as a House member from 1995 to 2001 and again from 2013 to 2017. He most recently was vice president of government affairs at Arizona State University and ran an unsuccessful campaign for Arizona governor. 

Monument Advocacy hired Jordan Evich as a principal and head of the firm’s appropriations practice. Evich most recently served as deputy chief of staff to outgoing Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee. 

Bret Manley joined Elevate Government Affairs as executive vice president. Manley most recently served as chief of staff to Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.). He previously served as chief of staff to former Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Calif.) and was an assistant vice president at the Association of American Railroads.

The Association for Accessible Medicines, which represents generic drugmakers, parted ways with President and CEO Dan Leonard. The trade group named executive vice president of sciences and regulatory affairs David Gaugh as interim CEO. 

The Brunswick Group hired Michael Fitzpatrick as a partner. Fitzpatrick comes from Google, where he was director of global strategy and innovation and global affairs. He previously served as an associate administrator in the Obama White House’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs. 

Virgilio Barrera joined Cassidy & Associates as a senior vice president. Barrera comes from building materials manufacturer Holcim, where he was director of government affairs. Barrera previously served as legislative director for Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.).

