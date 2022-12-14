Lobbying world

trending:

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom and Alex Gangitano - 12/14/22 6:00 AM ET
Greg Nash

Donna Brazile joined Purple Strategies as a senior adviser. Brazile was interim chair of the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 presidential election and managed Al Gore’s 2000 presidential campaign.

Erik Berdy joined Michael Best Strategies as head of the firm’s newly launched defense practice. Berdy most recently served as special assistant for legislative affairs to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Biden and Trump administrations.

The Global Health & Fitness Association hired Mike Goscinski as vice president of government affairs. Goscinski most recently was senior director of external affairs at the National Automatic Merchandising Association and previously was director of government relations at the American Bakers Association.

The American Soybean Association hired Melanie Fitzpatrick as executive director of state and industry relations. She most recently worked as vice president of The Center for Food Integrity and worked at Look East Public Relations.

Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications (RH Strategic) hired Bonnie McLaughlin as vice president of public sector. She most recently was executive director of global partnerships and marketing at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and before that she worked at the Partnership for a Healthier America and the Tribeca Film Festival.

No Labels named Benjamin Chavis as a national co-chair. Chavis previously was executive director of the NAACP and currently leads the National Newspaper Publishers Association. He will join former Sen. Joe Lieberman (I-Conn.) and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) as a co-chair. 

