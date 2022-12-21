trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Lobbying Hires

Lobbying world

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 12/21/22 6:00 AM ET
by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 12/21/22 6:00 AM ET

The NCAA named outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) as its next president. Baker, a former student athlete at Harvard, will take over the role in March as the organization faces scrutiny from Congress and the Supreme Court. 

Luke Holland joined The Nickles Group as a vice president. Holland served as chief of staff to Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), the longtime top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee. He ran an unsuccessful Senate campaign to replace Inhofe, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Tyler O’Connor rejoined Crowell & Moring as a partner in the firm’s energy and government affairs practices. O’Connor comes from the House Energy and Commerce Committee, where he served as Democrats’ energy counsel.

Amanda Neely rejoined Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher as an of counsel. Neely most recently served as director of governmental affairs for the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and general counsel to Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). 

The Credit Union National Association hired Robert Lewis as executive vice president and chief advocacy officer. Lewis most recently led the Van Aucker Group and previously was vice president of legislative and political affairs at the Financial Services Institute. 

Strategic consulting firm LUNA+EISENLA hired Elizabeth Curwen as director of content, Sean Todd as creative director and Riah Gonzales King as director of digital strategies. Curwen previously was a vice president at several Washington public relations firms, including Curley Company and Spitfire Strategies. 

Mary Elliot Aderholt joined telecom firm C-Spire as economic development director. She is the daughter of Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.), the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee’s commerce subcommittee.

Tags Charlie Baker hires James Inhofe lobbying NCAA Rob Portman Robert Aderholt

More Lobbying Hires News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP pans ‘immaturity’ by House Republicans with omnibus threat
  2. Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump
  3. Greene and Boebert trade public barbs over McCarthy, ‘space lasers’
  4. Brady warns Trump tax return precedent could extend to Supreme Court justices
  5. Democrats vote to release six years of Trump’s tax returns
  6. Senate Democrats see risks to Trump prosecution
  7. Many Senate Republicans aren’t protecting Trump after Jan. 6 panel’s nod to ...
  8. Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite ...
  9. Pentagon seeks to reassure after Air Force grounds entire B-2 bomber fleet
  10. Arizona judge allows attorney general candidate’s election challenge to go to ...
  11. California cities dominate list of happiest in US: study
  12. McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is ...
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — Trump tax returns to be released; Senate ...
  14. After years of fighting for it, Democrats may release Trump tax return ...
  15. What made the cut in Congress’s 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion funding bill ...
  16. Michelle Obama on how she convinced Malia, Sasha to not get inked
  17. Rand Paul endorses Electoral Count Act reform
  18. Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging election ...
Load more

Video

See all Video