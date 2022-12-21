Lobbying world

The NCAA named outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) as its next president. Baker, a former student athlete at Harvard, will take over the role in March as the organization faces scrutiny from Congress and the Supreme Court.

Luke Holland joined The Nickles Group as a vice president. Holland served as chief of staff to Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), the longtime top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee. He ran an unsuccessful Senate campaign to replace Inhofe, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Tyler O’Connor rejoined Crowell & Moring as a partner in the firm’s energy and government affairs practices. O’Connor comes from the House Energy and Commerce Committee, where he served as Democrats’ energy counsel.

Amanda Neely rejoined Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher as an of counsel. Neely most recently served as director of governmental affairs for the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and general counsel to Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio).

The Credit Union National Association hired Robert Lewis as executive vice president and chief advocacy officer. Lewis most recently led the Van Aucker Group and previously was vice president of legislative and political affairs at the Financial Services Institute.

Strategic consulting firm LUNA+EISENLA hired Elizabeth Curwen as director of content, Sean Todd as creative director and Riah Gonzales King as director of digital strategies. Curwen previously was a vice president at several Washington public relations firms, including Curley Company and Spitfire Strategies.

Mary Elliot Aderholt joined telecom firm C-Spire as economic development director. She is the daughter of Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-Ala.), the top Republican on the House Appropriations Committee’s commerce subcommittee.