Lobbying world

Former Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.) joined K&L Gates as a government affairs counselor shortly after retiring from Congress. Doyle, who served 14 terms, was a member of the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee, where he chaired the communications and technology subcommittee. Doyle will work with the firm’s Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., offices on behalf of lobbying clients.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck announced that Nadeam Elshami and Will Moschella will co-chair the firm’s government relations practice going forward. They will take over for longtime managing partner Marc Lampkin, who will focus on client service and business development. Elshami previously served as chief of staff to outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), while Moschella served as principal associate attorney general in the Justice Department under former President George W. Bush.

Sinéad McSweeney, Twitter’s vice president of public policy and philanthropy, has left the company as Elon Musk continues to cut staff. McSweeney joined Twitter in 2012 as a senior director for public policy. The company promoted Nick Pickles to head of global government affairs. He joined Twitter in 2014 as a senior public policy manager in the U.K.

Erin Perrine joined strategy and consulting firm Clout Public Affairs as communications director. Perrine previously did comms work for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and former President Trump’s 2020 campaign. She most recently was vice president of communications at TAG Strategies.

Karlee Popken joined SMI as a director. Popken most recently served as a legislative assistant to Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), where she led the appropriations process.

Thomas Boylan joined electric vehicle trade group ZETA as regulatory director. He most recently served as a congressional liaison at the Environmental Protection Agency.

Advanced Energy Economy, a trade association representing clean energy firms and tech giants, rebranded as Advanced Energy United. The group said that it will focus on implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act and bipartisan infrastructure bill and boost its advocacy efforts at the state level.