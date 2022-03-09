Lobbying world

The Household & Commercial Products Association hired Michael Gruber as senior vice president of government relations and public policy. Gruber most recently was vice president of public policy at the Consumer Brands Association and previously served as Republican senior policy adviser for the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Marty Reiser joined the S-3 Group as a principal. Reiser previously served as policy director for House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) and was U.S. and Canada chair at Edelman.

The Assistance Fund, a nonprofit that helps pay for chronic illness medication, hired Missy Jenkins as vice president of external affairs. Jenkins most recently founded her own consulting firm and previously held roles at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and PhRMA. She previously served as special assistant to former Speaker Newt Gingrinch (R-Ga.).

Michael Lemon joined the National Retail Federation as vice president for legal affairs. Lemon most recently was senior director of government affairs and counsel at the Internet Association and previously served as GOP senior counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Ayla O’Scannell Solorio joined Lot Sixteen as a director. She most recently was as a judicial law clerk in Anchorage District Court and previously served as assistant to the chief of staff for Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).



Tera Proby joined Americans for the Arts as an advocacy manager. Proby most recently was a government affairs associate at the Ohio State University and previously was a staffer for then-Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-Ohio), who now serves as the U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary.

VMWare promoted Michael Kennedy to senior vice president of global government relations and public policy. Kennedy joined the company in 2014 as vice president of global government relations and public policy and previously served as chief of staff to former Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah).