Lobbying world

Rep. Filemon Vela (D-Texas) will join the public policy practice of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP in the coming weeks after he resigns from Congress. Vela, who was first elected in 2012, was one of nine House Democrats to push back against President Biden’s Build Back Better package before ultimately voting for the bill.

The Washington Policy Center named Michael Gallagher as its CEO and president. Gallagher previously served as assistant secretary of Commerce for telecommunications and information in the George W. Bush administration and later led the Entertainment Software Association for more than a decade.

Liz Leoty Craddock joined Holland & Knight LLP in the firm’s public policy and regulation practice. She most recently was a partner at Jones Walker LLP and previously served as Democratic staff director of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

Andrew Tabler joined K&L Gates LLP as a government affairs analyst. Tabler previously served as deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Senate affairs and most recently was vice president of government affairs at J.A. Green and Co.

Christy Gamble joined Forbes Tate Partners as senior vice president in the firm’s research and policy analysis department. Gamble most recently led research at health care startup HUED and previously served as Democratic health counsel for the House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Holland & Knight LLP hired Greg Louer as a partner in the firm’s public policy and regulation practice. Louer most recently was managing director at Arnold & Porter and previously served as policy director for then-Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.).

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization hired Elisabeth Fox as director of federal government relations. Fox most recently served as legislative assistant for Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).