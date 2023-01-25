trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Manchin meets with McCarthy on debt limit 

by Alexander Bolton - 01/25/23 1:45 PM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 01/25/23 1:45 PM ET

Centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D) met with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) Wednesday to urge the House Republican leader to negotiate with President Biden on legislation to raise the debt limit, a sign the senior West Virginia senator could play a pivotal role in bipartisan talks.

Manchin’s meeting with McCarthy comes at a time when other Democrats, including Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (Ill.) and Rep. Brendan Boyle (Pa.), the ranking member on the House Budget Committee, say that Democrats should not negotiate over the debt limit.  

A source familiar with the meeting said Manchin encouraged McCarthy to negotiate with Biden to find a path forward that would avoid harming the American people.  

The source described the interaction as “a good meeting” and said “no commitments” were made.  

Manchin on Sunday called on the White House to negotiate with House Republicans over raising the debt limit, arguing it would be a “mistake” to expect Congress to authorize new federal borrowing authority without bipartisan talks. 

“We have to negotiate. This is the democracy that we have. We have a two-party system, if you will, and we should be able to talk and find out what our differences are,” Manchin said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”  

Manchin said he “respectfully” disagreed with Durbin and other Democrats who are urging their party leaders not to negotiate with Republicans on raising the debt limit, arguing that Congress has already approved the spending that would be covered by new borrowing authority. 

“If you’ve been here more than 15 minutes, you know what’s going to happen. We’ll be lurching from one deadline to the next,” Durbin told reporters Monday, predicting a prolonged standoff over the debt limit will roil financial markets. “It will devastate the credibility of our economy, something that’s unacceptable.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday said House Republicans have “immediately resorted to brinksmanship and hostage taking” and declared they should put their proposed spending cuts up for a vote on the House floor before asking Democrats to make concessions. 

“If you want to talk about deep cuts, then you have an obligation, an obligation to show the American people precisely what kind of cuts [you] are talking about,” Schumer said on the floor.  

Tags Biden Brendan Boyle debt ceiling Debt limit Dick Durbin Joe Manchin Kevin McCarthy

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  2. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  3. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  4. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  5. Former judge questions Pence’s decision to fight DOJ subpoena in Jan. 6 probe
  6. Ohio governor says FEMA will provide resources to East Palestine
  7. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  8. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  9. Biden needles DeSantis for floating elimination of AP classes
  10. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
  11. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
  12. Jeffries visits border one day after McCarthy
  13. What to know about the chemicals in the Ohio train derailment
  14. Joe Rogan blasts Buttigieg over construction worker comments
  15. Illinois hobby group says their Alaska balloon is ‘missing in action’
  16. Proud Boys leaders ask DOJ to help subpoena Trump
  17. Risk of shortfall raises stakes in Social Security fight
  18. Rick Scott relents on Medicare provision
Load more

Video

See all Video