trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Twenty-four GOP senators warn they will oppose debt limit increase without fiscal reforms

by Alexander Bolton - 01/30/23 11:58 AM ET
by Alexander Bolton - 01/30/23 11:58 AM ET

Nearly half of the Senate Republican Conference has signed on to a letter to President Biden warning they will not vote for any bill to raise the nation’s debt limit unless it’s connected to spending cuts to address the nation’s $31 trillion debt.  

The letter, led by conservative Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Ted Budd (R-N.C.), says it is the policy of the Republican conference that any increase in the debt ceiling must be accompanied by cuts in federal spending or “meaningful structural reform in spending.”  

“We, the undersigned members of the Senate Republican Conference, write to express our outright opposition to a debt-ceiling hike without real structural spending reform that reduces deficit spending and brings fiscal sanity back to Washington,” the senators wrote.

They cited the Prevent Government Shutdowns Act, which would automatically provide continuing appropriations to fund government if Congress fails to pass spending legislation by the end-of-year deadline, and the Full Faith and Credit Act, which would prioritize federal payments in case Congress doesn’t raise the debt limit, as “meaningful structural reform.” 

“We do not intend to vote for a debt-ceiling increase without structural reforms to address current and future fiscal realities, actually enforce the budget and spending rules on the books, and manage out-of-control government policies,” they wrote. 

The letter, which was not signed by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), gives public support to Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) effort to negotiate fiscal reforms with the White House in exchange for raising the debt ceiling.  

Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso (Wyo.) signed the letter but Senate Republican Whip John Thune (S.D.) and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), two other influential members of McConnell’s leadership team, did not.  

Tags Biden Debt limit Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Mike Lee Mitch McConnell Senate Republican Conference

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump’s bluffing days are done
  2. Special counsel shows signs of ramping up Trump investigation
  3. Daylight saving time: Which states want to stop changing the clocks?
  4. DeSantis suggests moving federal agencies outside DC
  5. Pritzker embraces role as DeSantis foil on Illinois schools
  6. China likely to pull back on lethal aid to Russia after US warning: retired ...
  7. Zelensky says Ukraine will defend Bakhmut, ‘but not at any price’
  8. Battle lines form in Democrats’ race for Feinstein seat
  9. Florida substitute teacher fired over video DeSantis called ‘fake narrative’
  10. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  11. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  12. Thousands of Starbucks vanilla Frappuccino drinks recalled
  13. Pete Buttigieg fails the Woody Allen test
  14. Nuclear inspectors in Iran find uranium enriched to 84-percent purity: reports
  15. Five key questions about the dwindling Social Security trust fund
  16. Hogan: Conservative leaders would privately agree election wasn’t stolen, but ...
  17. Will mail be delivered on Presidents Day 2023?
  18. Will the SpaceX Starship fly to space soon?
Load more

Video

See all Video