trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Small-business owners say federal government is failing to meet their needs: survey

by Olafimihan Oshin - 02/06/23 9:02 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 02/06/23 9:02 PM ET
Capitol building
AP/Patrick Semansky
Light shines from the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

More than two-thirds of small-businesses owners said in a Goldman Sachs survey that the federal government is failing to meet their needs. 

The survey, published on Sunday, found that 70 percent of small-business owners surveyed gave the federal government a C grade or below on the effectiveness of the programs, services and tax credits available to them. 

Only 16 percent gave the federal government a B or higher. 

Eighty-five percent of small-businesses owners surveyed also gave the federal government a C grade or below for the job its does when it comes to marketing and communicating about the programs, services and tax credits available to them. 

“Business owners don’t feel like the programs are all that effective, and they also don’t even feel like they have a sense of what’s available, some of which maybe is effective,” Joe Wall, national director of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices, told CBS News.

Ninety-six percent said that the federal government should be doing more to tailor programs and services to better reflect the realities and needs of small businesses. And 93 percent believe it’s a problem that elected officials in Washington prioritize policy issues impacting big businesses over small ones. 

Sixty-eight percent of respondents said they are optimistic about about the financial trajectory of their business this year, while 29 percent said they feel pessimistic.

The Goldman Sachs survey was conducted from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26 with a total of 1,838 respondents participating, including small business owners from 48 states.

Tags Federal government of the United States Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Small business Small Business Administration

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  2. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  3. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  4. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  5. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  6. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
  7. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  8. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
  9. Jeffries visits border one day after McCarthy
  10. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  11. Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine
  12. DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll
  13. DOJ taking over Texas AG corruption probe
  14. Illinois hobby group says their Alaska balloon is ‘missing in action’
  15. Proud Boys leaders ask DOJ to help subpoena Trump
  16. Five times Microsoft’s new Bing chatbot made us question AI’s future  
  17. Joe Rogan blasts Buttigieg over construction worker comments
  18. House Republicans turn southern border into second campus
Load more

Video

See all Video