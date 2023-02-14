trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

January inflation comes in higher than expected

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 02/14/23 8:31 AM ET
by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 02/14/23 8:31 AM ET

Consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in January and 6.4 percent annually, according to Labor Department’s consumer price index released Tuesday, a jump in inflation which could encourage the Federal Reserve to further raise interest rates.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, came in at 0.4 percent on a month-to-month basis and 5.6 percent annually.

Annual inflation continues to decline from its high of 9.1 percent in June, a 40-year high.

Still, the pace of monthly price growth accelerated in January from December, when prices rose 0.1 percent. 

Food prices rose 0.5 percent in January, while housing costs rose 0.7 percent, making up for the bulk of the increase.

Read more: The 5 weirdest things measured by the CPI

The annual inflation figure, which came in slightly above analysts’ expectations, may push the Fed into steeper or more interest rate hikes in an effort to slow the economy and reduce demand for goods and services. 

Earlier this month, the Fed rolled out its smallest rate hike since March 2022 as inflation appeared to ease, but that strategy could change if prices don’t fall fast enough.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said Monday that inflation “continues to be much too high.”

She said additional rate hikes are necessary to bring inflation down to the Fed’s 2 percent target, even if they cause economic pain. 

“While there are costs and risks to tightening monetary policy to lower inflation, I see the costs and risks of allowing inflation to persist as far greater,” Bowman said. 

On the year, grocery prices are up 11.3 percent, energy prices are up 8.7 percent and housing costs are up 7.9 percent, putting a dent in Americans’ finances.

“Going forward, inflation is unlikely to maintain its recent pace of deceleration,” ZipRecruiter lead economist Sinem Buber wrote in a note.

The price of used cars is one of the few areas where inflation is easing, with prices dropping 11.6 percent annually after skyrocketing in previous years.

Tags 2023 Consumer Price Index Economy inflation Michelle Bowman state of the economy US economy

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  2. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  3. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  4. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  5. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
  6. Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine
  7. DOJ taking over Texas AG corruption probe
  8. Proud Boys leaders ask DOJ to help subpoena Trump
  9. Murdaugh prosecutors reveal flurry of steps after killings
  10. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  11. Small number of Trump officials were aware of suspected Chinese balloons: report
  12. House Republicans turn southern border into second campus
  13. McCarthy tells Mayorkas to ‘stop lying’ about border
  14. Risk of shortfall raises stakes in Social Security fight
  15. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  16. What to know about the chemicals in the Ohio train derailment
  17. Women’s rights group UltraViolet calls on CNN to suspend Don Lemon from ...
  18. Trump seeks to block past accusers from testifying in defamation trial
Load more

Video

See all Video