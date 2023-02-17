How To Stay Ahead Of The Competition Following Mass Layoffs

Losing your job is traumatic –– no two ways about it. Ranked as one of life’s biggest stressors, the shock of a sudden separation from an employer is not only incredibly destabilizing, it can

feel devastatingly personal. Along with the loss of income, status, daily structure, self-esteem,

and identity, there’s also the uncertainty that comes with figuring out your next career move.

And right now in the U.S., those feelings of loss and uncertainty are all too common as mass

layoffs continue to sweep across the country. More than 77,000 workers in tech companies

alone have been let go in job cuts so far in 2023.

And let’s not forget those who are waiting for the proverbial hammer to fall. The Great Resignation has given way to the Great Apprehension, as layoff anxiety ripples through workers across all industries. Nearly 80 percent of American workers are worried about their job security this year, and studies have shown that this can negatively impact your concentration and motivation and lead to mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression.

Whether you’ve been let go, or you feel it’s imminent, here’s how to get ahead, and stay ahead of the competition.

Decompress

Start by knowing this: being laid off says more about your former company and its mistakes than it does about you. You are 100 percent hireable and you will find another job. However, as tough as it may seem, you need to start with a positive mindset as recruiters and hiring managers will notice negativity, and this could harm your candidacy.

Take time to breathe, vent, process, and then calm down, so you’re ready to focus on the full-time job that is looking for a job.

Reset your priorities

Before you dust off the resume, take a minute to list all your achievements and skills. It’ll be a great reminder of all you have to offer your next employer. Also, really think about what you want from your next job.

Do you want to work for a big company or small one, something in the private sector, or maybe a nonprofit? Perhaps you’re tired of the tech industry and you’re ready to look further afield. There are dozens of industries screaming out for experienced full stack developers and data engineers. Now might be the time to diversify.

Update your details

With this in mind, review all your marketing material, from your resume to your LinkedIn profile. Look at some jobs online that really appeal to you, and then scan each ad for recurring keywords.

Include these in your marketing material, and then ask a friend (ideally someone in HR or regularly involved in recruitment) to be a fresh set of eyes to check all your marketing collateral. A typo might be all a recruiter needs to put you in the “no” pile.

During your search, you may be faced with rejection, so it’s a good idea to seek out a mentor. Perhaps an experienced colleague at a previous job who you admire––someone who can offer advice or guidance specific to your industry, as well as provide some emotional support.

Celebrate the small wins

There’s no doubt this will be a challenging time, so remember to practice self-care. Take regular breaks, as you would at work, and develop some momentum by creating a schedule where you do different activities, like updating your resume, looking for job postings and following up on past applications. Finally, try setting a daily application goal, and then reward yourself in a small but meaningful way when you hit that goal. Good luck.

Ready to start applying? Here are three diverse and interesting open roles to consider now, with plenty more on The Hill Jobs.

Assistant Director, Scientific and Regulatory Policy, The College of American Pathologists, Washington D.C

The College of American Pathologists is currently looking for an Assistant Director who will be responsible for the identification, development, and management of healthcare and scientific policies, and related policy initiatives for the purpose of advancing the CAP’s Public Policy Agenda on behalf of pathologists and the CAP regulatory programs. This position will advocate and communicate the CAP policy positions and strategies with key federal government agencies, other external entities, and provide relevant council and committee staff support. You can apply or read more information about this role here.

Associate Engineer/Engineer Systems – Strike Clearance Required, Northrop Grumman, Clearfield, Chandler

Northrop Grumman Space Systems is currently seeking an early career Associate Engineer in support of the Strike Program in its Chandler, AZ office. The selected candidate will support the full system development cycle from requirement identification/derivation to system verification. This position will require candidates to work with a team of systems engineers from a broad array of technical backgrounds, component design IPTs, and program management. To succeed in this role the ideal candidate should bring a positive attitude, enjoy collaboration across teams and disciplines, and showcase a strong technical background. Read all about this exciting role here.

Senior Product Researcher – UX, Lowe’s, Charlotte, N.C

Lowe’s is looking for a Senior Product Researcher to join its team in Charlotte. The Senior Product Researcher establishes the methodology and sets the tactical direction for all usability testing and research associated with assigned projects. This includes partnering closely with architects, designers, prototypes, and content developers to deliver quality and timely research results and information to project teams in support of the design process. To be successful, you must be an expert in usability, testing, facilitation, personal development and research methods. You can find all the information you need here.

For more career opportunities and to find a role that you love, visit The Hill Jobs