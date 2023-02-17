trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Disney employees pushing back on return to office mandate

by Jared Gans - 02/17/23 4:12 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 02/17/23 4:12 PM ET
FILE – People visit Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on April 18, 2022. Union members voted down a contract proposal covering tens of thousands of Walt Disney World service workers, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, saying it didn’t go far enough toward helping employees face cost-of-living hikes in housing and other expenses in central Florida. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

Disney employees are pressing against an upcoming mandate for them to return to work in-person four days a week, launching a petition to ask CEO Bob Iger to reconsider, The Washington Post reported Thursday. 

The petition that was provided to the Post argues that the plan, which is set to go into effect next month, would likely cause unintentional “long-term harm” to Disney. More than 2,300 employees from Disney’s various businesses, including ABC, 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Hulu, Pixar, FX and others, have signed the petition. 

More than 200,000 employees work for Disney overall.

Those who signed the petition reportedly argued that the change will force some employees from vulnerable communities — and those who are hard to replace — to resign and will significantly reduce “productivity, output and efficiency.” 

“This policy will slow, or even reverse, our post-COVID recovery and growth by creating critical resource shortages and causing irreplaceable institutional knowledge loss,” the petition states. 

Disney is one of several major companies that have reinstituted office-work requirements as the country has returned to normal activities coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk told employees at both of the companies he leads last year that they must work at least 40 hours per week in an office. 

A survey released earlier this week showed that offices in 10 major cities throughout the country were half full, the highest level since before the pandemic began in March 2020. 

Iger announced the plan in a letter to company employees last month, saying that working in the office will boost creativity. 

The Post reported that an employee said workers were not consulted about an office-work mandate beforehand. Some employees feel they are being “forced out” by the mandate and others plan to choose to resign, according to the petition.

“There is value in being together, but we also need to look forward and embrace new paradigms that add value,” it states. 

Disney did not return a request from The Hill for comment. 

Tags Bob Iger Bob Iger disney Elon Musk office work mandate Work from home

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  2. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  3. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  4. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  5. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
  6. Jeffries visits border one day after McCarthy
  7. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  8. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  9. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
  10. Biden needles DeSantis for floating elimination of AP classes
  11. DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll
  12. Joe Rogan blasts Buttigieg over construction worker comments
  13. Five times Microsoft’s new Bing chatbot made us question AI’s future  
  14. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  15. Risk of shortfall raises stakes in Social Security fight
  16. Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine
  17. What to know about the chemicals in the Ohio train derailment
  18. Illinois hobby group says their Alaska balloon is ‘missing in action’
Load more

Video

See all Video