trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Housing market lost $2.3T in value in second half of 2022: study

by Adam Barnes - 02/23/23 1:31 PM ET
by Adam Barnes - 02/23/23 1:31 PM ET
FILE – A “for sale” sign is posted in front of a home in Sacramento, Calif., March 3, 2022. Years of soaring prices turned into big profits for U.S. homeowners who sold their home in 2022, even as the housing market’s slump deepened, new data show. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

The U.S. housing market suffered the largest decline in home values since 2008 as buyer demand slowed partly in reaction to rising mortgage rates.  

A new report from real estate brokerage site Redfin shows the total value of U.S. homes fell from a record high of $47.7 trillion in June 2022 to $45.3 trillion at the end of the year — a 4.9 percent decrease in home values. 

California’s Bay Area saw the largest percentage decline in total home values, with a decline of 6.7 percent over the past year for San Francisco, a 4.5 percent decline for Oakland and a 3.2 percent decline for San Jose. Just three other metros across the country — New York, Seattle and Boise, Idaho — experienced year-over-year declines. 

Overall, nationwide home values still experienced a 6.5 percent annual increase.

But experts note that while some homebuyers could still benefit from the hot pandemic-era market’s low mortgage rates others remain on the sidelines. 

“The housing market has shed some of its value, but most homeowners will still reap big rewards from the pandemic housing boom,” Redfin economics research lead Chen Zhao said in a statement. “The total value of U.S. homes remains roughly $13 trillion higher than it was in February 2020, the month before the coronavirus was declared a pandemic.” 

“Unfortunately, a lot of people were left behind. Many Americans couldn’t afford to buy homes even when mortgage rates hit rock bottom in 2021, which means they missed out on a significant wealth building opportunity.” 

Mortgage rates are ticking up again after falling below 6 percent earlier this month — the first time since September — amid the Federal Reserve’s ongoing battle with inflation. 

Data released by finance company Freddie Mac on Thursday showed the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate at 6.5 percent. 

“The economy continues to show strength, and interest rates are repricing to account for the stronger than expected growth, tight labor market and the threat of sticky inflation,” Freddie Mac chief economist Sam Khater said in a media statement

“Our research shows that rate dispersion increases as mortgage rates trend up. This means homebuyers can potentially save $600 to $1,200 annually by taking the time to shop among lenders to find a better rate.” 

Tags federal reserve housing market inflation mortgage

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  2. Greene stirs up political storm with ‘national divorce’ comments
  3. Trump lawyers call Georgia special grand jury proceedings ...
  4. What to expect in the second year of the Russia-Ukraine war
  5. NTSB board releases initial report on East Palestine derailment
  6. Rare blizzard warnings issued for Los Angeles area
  7. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban
  8. Buttigieg calls on Trump to back reversing deregulation in wake of train ...
  9. McCarthy says he ‘promised’ to release Jan. 6 tapes
  10. Putin ally fires back at Biden’s Poland speech with nuclear warning
  11. Philadelphia’s zombie drug ‘tranq’ already in NYC
  12. Nearly 30 percent of work remains remote as workers dig in
  13. Shapiro says he would dismiss any pressure to ask Fetterman to resign
  14. Schiff edges out Porter in California Senate race poll
  15. Fox’s Bret Baier notes recent ‘political’ attacks on Buttigieg amid train ...
  16. Railroad pushback to safety regulations scrutinized amid East Palestine ...
  17. Justices puzzled as Supreme Court hears arguments over internet liability shield
  18. Retired general on Russia-Ukraine conflict: ‘It would push us much closer to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video