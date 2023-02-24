Meet The Female Founder Bringing Empathy To The Boardroom

What does it take to be a truly effective leader? While qualities like strength, courage, stoicism and the ability to communicate easily spring to mind, empathy is increasingly being recognised as a crucial soft skill when it comes to leadership.

For Grace Chang, co-founder and CEO of mental healthcare app Kintsugi, empathy is also paramount when it comes to innovation.

Along with co-founder Rima Seiilova-Olson, the Berkeley-based entrepreneur and engineer has developed voice biomarker software to detect signs of depression and anxiety in just 20 seconds of free-form speech, a subject that is close to both of their hearts.

Broken system

When the duo met at an AI hackathon in San Francisco in 2019 they instantly bonded over some of the commonalities they shared, including their experience of working in such a male-dominated industry (when Chang attended the University of Southern California she was one of only two women in a class of 230), and their difficulty in accessing mental healthcare when they needed it most.

“I had challenges trying to access mental health care through my provider. Rima, my co-founder, she also experienced [this] with postpartum, having to call for two months at a time, not having anyone reach back out to her,” Chang explains.

“For both of us who are engineers, we maybe saw this problem through a different lens, not as clinicians, who as we know definitely want to be able to help their patients. We saw this as mostly an infrastructure problem where you have so many people trying to jam through that front door, but not a lot of visibility as to who is severely depressed, who is low to moderate. If we could provide some visibility at that bottleneck, maybe we would improve access to mental healthcare.”

It was during a trip to Japan that Chang first became aware of the concept of kintsugi, which involves repairing broken ceramics by piecing them back together, and fixing them in place with gold enamel.

“In the repair and restoration of something you can make it that much more beautiful, and it gave me enough courage to start this new endeavor to address being able to provide access to mental healthcare for everyone,” she explains.

Paying it forward

Of the nearly 53 million Americans who have a mental illness, it’s estimated that only 46 percent have accessed mental health services, even though 78 percent of organizations currently offer mental health resources. And having experienced burnout herself, Chang felt compelled to apply her knowledge to a domain that was “personally meaningful” to her.

“Mental healthcare became a lot more prevalent in people’s lives during the pandemic and I think employers have given a lot of thought around what sort of solutions can be put there, because there’s an obvious shortage of specialists that can address some of these issues,” she adds.

“Some of the challenges are that an employer may not have visibility or the ability to allocate the right resource for an individual––whether that’s coaching or a therapist, or psychiatrist, or psychologist. Often employers will put a few different solutions in front of their employees from meditation applications, to knowing they have access to EAP [employee assistance programme] benefits to access to therapists, but it’s not very easy to navigate.”

Bolstered by recent Series-A funding of $20 million, Kintsugi’s next-step plans include a full end-to-end component where its AI software will facilitate the triage and diagnosis and then offer the treatment plan needed. As such, the team is currently working with a number of large payers including UnitedHealth Group to operationalize the triage component, which will allow users to access mental healthcare in a more efficient way.

“We have the ability to potentially transform the field of mental health by giving it some objectivity and measurement, but also this bears a lot of responsibility that we design that in an ethical way; in a way that serves the needs of the patients,” Chang offers.

“It’s a hard line to walk. But it’s something that’s very meaningful—and that’s what matters.”

