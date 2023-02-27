Labor Department beefs up child labor law enforcement tools

U.S. Department of Labor and Department of Health and Human Services officials on Monday announced interagency initiatives to combat child labor law violations after it was revealed that child labor violations have been on the rise since 2015.

The Labor Department will increase scrutiny of companies that do business with entities that violate child labor laws, officials said on Monday. Officials also announced an interagency task force between Labor and Health and Human Services, which will enhance information-sharing between the departments.

The Labor Department will also launch a new enforcement initiative to enhance its pursuit of possible violations while calling on lawmakers for more resources.

Officials also confirmed that there was an open federal investigation into Hearthside Food Solutions, one of the largest contractors in the U.S. for popular snack and cereal brands, and ongoing investigations into supply chain vendors for Hyundai and Kia.

Officials said that there had been a 69 percent increase in the number of children employed in violation of labor laws since 2018. Last fiscal year, the federal government found 835 companies that were operating in violation of child labor laws, which affected 3,800 children, according to officials.

The announcement comes on the heels of the federal government concluding one of the largest child labor cases in history, with Packers Sanitation Services Inc., one of the country’s largest food safety sanitation companies, being fined $1.5 million for employing at least 102 children in hazardous occupations.

The Labor Department has more than 600 active child labor law violation investigations, according to officials.