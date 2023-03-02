Here are the college majors that earned the most in 2022

Recent college graduates who majored in varying types of engineering earned the highest wages in 2022 during their early careers, according to new data

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report on the labor market for recent college graduates and found that graduates who majored in chemical engineering were the top earners in 2022, making a median of $75,000 annually in their early career. Other engineering majors followed the trend, including computer, aerospace and mechanical, all earning $70,000 or more in early-career yearly wages in 2022.

The data defines early career graduates as those aged 22 to 27.

College graduates who majored in finance, construction services, economics or general engineering made a median of $60,000 last year. Those who majored in nursing or pharmacy each earned a median of $55,000 in their early careers, followed closely by those majoring in accounting and information systems, where both groups earned a median of $54,000 annually in early careers.

Recent college graduates who earned about $50,000 last year majored in architecture, advertising and public relations, political science, general business, history and international affairs. College graduates who majored in journalism, agriculture, environmental studies, ethnic studies, biochemistry, public policy and law and nutrition sciences earned a median of $45,000 last year in their early careers.

College graduates who graduated with degrees in education, including early childhood education, secondary education and special education, each earned a median of about $40,000 last year, according to the data.

Among the lowest-earning college majors were theology and religion, social services, family and consumer sciences, performing arts, psychology and leisure and hospitality, graduates of which all earned between $36,000 and $39,000 in 2022, according to the data.

The median annual wage for recent college graduates, defined as those ages 22 to 27, with a bachelor’s degree was $52,000 in 2022, the data found.