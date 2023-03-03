Money Is Motivating 92% of Americans To Work Past Retirement 

If you’re in your 60s or 70s and have no immediate plans to retire, you’re by no means alone. In fact, you’re in pretty good company.

At 92, Warren Buffett is still regarded as one of the most brilliant brains in the world of finance. At 85, Jane Fonda is as prolific as ever as an actress and activist. Bob Iger just reprised his role as the CEO of Disney at the age of 72. And Jamie Lee Curtis has never been more in-demand: “I’m 64 years old and this is just amazing” she said during a recent acceptance speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

As for the rest of us “mere mortals”, there are countless individuals who are actively engaged with their careers later in life. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the percentage of workers ages 65-plus has been steadily increasing.

In 2026, the percentage of workers aged 65 to 74 is projected to be more than 30%, up from 17.5% in 1996. And among workers ages 75-plus, that rate is expected to be almost 11% in 2026, a notable jump from 4.7% in 1996.

Working past retirement

So, why are so many working far past the typical retirement age? Unlike the Buffetts and Fondas of the world, the motivation, it would seem, is mostly money.

According to a recent study published by the nonprofit Easterseals and Voya Cares, a whopping 92% of respondents said they needed or wanted more money for retirement. Only 22% said they strongly agreed that they were confident that they had enough money to live comfortably in retirement, while 60% percent said they had less than $500,000 in retirement savings.

Aside from financial concerns, 60% of respondents said they worked because they were still healthy and able, 58% were doing so to keep their minds active, and 56% were doing so because work gave them a sense of purpose.

Many benefits

Of course, for employers, an older workforce brings with it lots of potential benefits, even if agism is widespread in the workplace and the job market. Research has shown, time and time again, that older workers provide knowledge, experience and expertise. Older, more tenured people are more successful entrepreneurs, and those over the age of 40 are three times more likely to create successful companies than their more youthful counterparts.

What’s more, contrary to the common misconception that experienced workers are less productive and add less value to the workplace, older workers, in fact, reduce costs for employers and add value in ways other workers do not.

For example, during the Covid-19 pandemic, tens of thousands of retired health care professionals returned to work in understaffed hospitals. Their value can also be seen in employment consulting firm Mercer’s research, which has found that older workers bring an extra level of emotional intelligence to the workplace; and have lower turnover rates on teams they supervise.

It’s no wonder a growing number of companies––more than 1,000 employers nationwide––have signed the AARP Employer Pledge to promote equal opportunity for all workers, regardless of age. They’re finally beginning to realize that hiring and retaining older workers makes financial sense.

If it also makes financial sense for you to postpone your retirement, you’ve come to the right place. Research shows job seekers like you are looking for roles across financial services, manufacturing industries, and retail, the most.

If you’re looking for a new role or a career change, here are three great companies to work for. Check out these roles and apply today to find a job that appreciates your experience and expertise. Discover many more roles on The Hill Jobs Board too.

