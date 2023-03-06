trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Bipartisan group revives push targeting ‘wasteful’ government spending 

by Aris Folley - 03/06/23 7:01 PM ET
by Aris Folley - 03/06/23 7:01 PM ET
Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.)
Greg Nash
Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) speaks with employees of Atlantic Bridge & Engineering in Candia, N.H., on Monday, October 10, 2022 as Hassan campaigns with less than a month until Election Day.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is giving another go at legislation targeting “wasteful” government spending amid a partisan stalemate over the nation’s debt limit. 

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H,) Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), on Tuesday will reintroduce the “Identifying and Eliminating Wasteful Programs Act.”

The bill doesn’t mention any specific cuts to programs but would instead direct agencies to identify programs and activities that are “unnecessary, defunct, or unnecessarily duplicative,” could be administered by another agency “more effectively,” or operate “more effectively if the program or activity were consolidated” with another. 

Agencies would then be required to provide lists of the identified programs to Congress and can make recommendations for legislation to eliminate or consolidate the identified programs.

The push comes after the bill previously passed the Senate in late December, shortly before the congressional session came to an end. But lawmakers involved in the effort are working to get the bill across the finish line this year. 

“I authored the Government Performance and Results Act Modernization Act back in 2010 to cut down wasteful government spending. The Identifying and Eliminating Wasteful Programs Act builds on that legislation to further protect taxpayer dollars,” Cuellar, a prominent House moderate, said in a statement. 

The revived bipartisan effort coincides with an ongoing battle over the nation’s debt limit on Capitol Hill. 

The nation’s debt ceiling, which limits how much money the Treasury can borrow to pay the government’s bills, was capped by Congress at about $31.4 trillion in 2021. But the country ran up against the threshold in January, prompting the Treasury to implement so-called “extraordinary measures” to buy time for Congress to raise the cap again or risk a default — a prospect that has some experts already raising alarm bells. 

While Democrats insist budget negotiations be carried out separately from debt ceiling discussions, Republicans say both must go hand in hand, vowing not to raise the limit without some reforms to curb government spending.

At the same time, however, some moderate Democrats are pressuring President Biden to lean into discussions with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to find a bipartisan path forward to raise the debt ceiling. 

According to projections released last month by the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC), the country risks default on the national debt as early as June absent a deal from Congress and the White House to increase the borrowing limit.

Tags Biden Henry Cuellar Kevin McCarthy Maggie Hassan Mike Braun Nancy Mace

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  2. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  3. What’s at stake as Ukraine clings onto Bakhmut
  4. Trump blasts Rupert Murdoch in early morning social media post: How can he say ...
  5. Texas lawmaker files ‘TEXIT’ bill to spur vote on exploring secession from ...
  6. Fetterman photographed at Walter Reed amid clinical depression recovery
  7. Bipartisan rail safety bill runs into Republican roadblock
  8. Jordan issues subpoenas over school boards memo, DHS disinformation board
  9. Supreme Court declines to hear Florida city’s challenge to atheists
  10. Oklahoma state senator on viral chat with Jon Stewart: ‘Not afraid of anyone ...
  11. The Memo: DeSantis finds foil in California 
  12. ‘Boy Meets World’s’ Ben Savage announces bid for seat Schiff vacating
  13. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  14. Judge sanctions defeated GOP Arizona candidate over ‘groundless’ election ...
  15. Bipartisan Senate bill would end Cuban embargo
  16. Social Security, Medicare clash comes down to what constitutes a ‘cut’
  17. Michelle Obama hits Trump over his inauguration: ‘There weren’t that many ...
  18. Pence asks judge to block special counsel’s Jan. 6 subpoena
Load more

Video

See all Video