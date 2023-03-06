trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Larry Summers: US economy could face a ‘Wile E. Coyote moment’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/06/23 9:53 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 03/06/23 9:53 PM ET

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said in a Monday interview that the U.S. economy could face a “Wile E. Coyote moment” as it seeks to tame inflation with interest rate hikes.

During an appearance on “CNN This Morning,” Summers told co-anchor Poppy Harlow that he expects the Federal Reserve will raise its benchmark rate higher than expected. 

“That’s a risky thing because, historically, we don’t tend to be able to engineer soft landings from significant inflation,” Summers said. ”And so my guess is that at some point the Fed will push and push.” 

“We will not get inflation to accelerate and skyrocket out of control,” Summers added. “But my guess is that the process of bringing down inflation will bring on a recession at some stage, as it almost always has in the past.”

Summers, who has also served as director of the National Economic Council and chief economist of the World Bank, said that the U.S. economy might see a running-over-thin-air “Wile E. Coyote moment” as markets “hit an air pocket in a few months.”

“Right now businesses are holding on to workers because there’s been a labor shortage for the last couple of years, but if that starts to go away, then they’re going to feel less pressure to hold on to workers,” he said. 

“It may be that interest rates are going to eventually work their way through the system and, you know, that’s going to have a significant effect on employment, for example, building houses. So, you’ve got a variety of dynamics that could kick in.”

Tags CNN Federal Reserve inflation Jerome Powell larry summers Larry Summers Looney Tunes Wile E. Coyote

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson shows the first of his Jan. 6 footage, calls it ‘mostly ...
  2. Newsom says California will no longer do business with Walgreens
  3. ‘Horrifying’ flight diverted as some passengers vomit in 9-hour ...
  4. Trump blasts Rupert Murdoch in early morning social media post: How can he say ...
  5. What’s at stake as Ukraine clings onto Bakhmut
  6. Texas lawmaker files ‘TEXIT’ bill to spur vote on exploring secession from ...
  7. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  8. Oklahoma state senator on viral chat with Jon Stewart: ‘Not afraid of anyone ...
  9. Jordan issues subpoenas over school boards memo, DHS disinformation board
  10. Judge sanctions defeated GOP Arizona candidate over ‘groundless’ election ...
  11. Montana Republican says he was unaware he was taking photo with neo-Nazis
  12. Fetterman photographed at Walter Reed amid clinical depression recovery
  13. Supreme Court declines to hear Florida city’s challenge to atheists
  14. ‘Boy Meets World’s’ Ben Savage announces bid for seat Schiff vacating
  15. The Memo: DeSantis finds foil in California 
  16. Bipartisan rail safety bill runs into Republican roadblock
  17. Larry Summers: US economy could face a ‘Wile E. Coyote moment’
  18. Social Security, Medicare clash comes down to what constitutes a ‘cut’
Load more

Video

See all Video