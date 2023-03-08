Redefining Success: International Women’s Day and the Importance of Avoiding Burnout 

It’s almost the 8th of March, and that means only one thing: International Women’s Day (IWD) is on the way. The theme this year is #EmbraceEquity. IWD says that a focus on gender equity needs to be part of every society’s DNA, and that equity isn’t just a nice-to-have, it’s a must-have.

It is a timely reminder, because when it comes to women in the workplace, things could be better. A lot better.

The gender equality split still skews in favor of men. In the U.S., McKinsey figures say that men still hold 75 percent of tech jobs and are on the receiving end of salary offers that are 3 percent higher than women.

Additionally, a December 2022 survey found that more than a third of women leaders considered resigning last year, according to The Chief, a network to support female executives. And LeanIn.org says women are in the midst of a “Great Breakup” with work––as its founder Sheryl Sandberg is well aware of, having resigned as Facebook’s COO in 2022 after 14 years.

Other high profile women in leadership positions have publicly shed their roles too. This year has seen the sudden resignations of former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, Scotland’s former first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, as well as YouTube’s CEO of nine years, Susan Wojcicki. All indicated burnout as a factor, and Ardern said in her resignation speech that she “no longer had enough in the tank”.

Great Breakup

So what is causing the Great Breakup, and what can be done about it? Burnout is one huge contributor. A Kantar study of 1,000 employees in the U.S. and U.K. found that 68% of U.S. women experienced burnout in the previous seven days, and working moms are 28% more likely to experience burnout than working dads.

LeanIn.org points out a number of other factors. While women are as ambitious as men, they are more likely to experience microaggressions: women leaders are twice as likely as men at the same level to be mistaken for a junior worker.

Women spread themselves thinner, too, with mentoring and inclusion programs increasingly their purview. This work is crucial, but is rarely reflected in their company’s performance evaluations: less than 40 percent of companies evaluate female-led initiatives like team morale and progress on diversity, equity and inclusion metrics.

Women also tend to shoulder more of the burden when it comes to caring duties, such as childcare, and Although women comprise nearly half of the U.S. workforce, they still fulfill a larger share of household responsibilities, according to Gallup.

Solutions

So what is the solution? Shery Sandberg says that women “aren’t leaving the workforce entirely but are choosing to leave for companies with better career opportunities, flexibility, and a real commitment to DEI”

Sandberg adds that “Companies need to double down to remove bias from the workplace and make serious investments in DEI, or we are in real danger of losing decades of progress toward women’s equality. The time to act is now.”

