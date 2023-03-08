trending:

Tesla under investigation after steering wheels fall off while driving

by Stephen Neukam - 03/08/23 1:55 PM ET
FILE – A Tesla Model Y Long Range is displayed on Feb. 24, 2021, at the Tesla Gallery in Troy, Mich. U.S. auto safety regulators have opened an investigation into Tesla’s Model Y SUV after getting two complaints that the steering wheels can come off while being driven. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers an estimated 120,000 vehicles from the 2023 model year. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Tesla is under a new federal investigation after multiple reports of incidents in which the steering wheels of the company’s 2023 model vehicles have fallen completely off while driving.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a probe last week into the company, according to the filing, saying it was made aware of two instances of 2023 Model Y vehicles steering wheels’ suffering “complete detachment” while driving due to the absence of a retaining bolt. 

The department said it was opening an investigation to “assess the scope, frequency, and manufacturing processes associated with this condition.”

The filing, dated Saturday, said the evaluation it opened applies to more than 120,000 vehicles.

The Hill has reached out to Tesla for comment.

Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk have been under intense scrutiny in recent months. The company recalled more than 360,000 electric vehicles of the same model last month, with federal regulators saying its automated driving technology may increase risks of crashes. 

The company also recalled 3,470 Model Y vehicles last month when it was found that bolts that were loose in the second row seat frames could increase the risk of injuries in a crash.

