Consumer prices rose 6 percent annually in February as inflation eased

Consumer prices rose by 0.4 percent in February and of 6 percent over the past 12 months, right in line with what economists had been expecting, according to consumer price index (CPI) data released Tuesday by the Labor Department.

The 6-percent annual inflation rate was the lowest yearly price increase since September 2021. It was down from 6.4 percent in January and the eighth consecutive month of decline off a high of 9.1 percent last June.

Without food and energy prices, which are more volatile, the “core” CPI rose 0.5 percent in February and 5.5 percent over the past 12 months—an unwelcome increase for the Federal Reserve, which is attempting bring inflation back down to 2 percent annually.

But overall, the latest numbers are likely to keep Fed’s rate-setting committee on track to raise rates by 0.25 percentage points at its upcoming meeting March 21-22. The Fed now has 89 percent chance now of sticking with a quarter-percent rate hike at its next meeting, according to the CME FedWatch prediction algorithm.

The Fed had been processing an uptick in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index along with a mixed jobs report from last week before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank over the weekend.

In response, the Fed created a new lending facility backed by the U.S. Treasury to help make sure that other banks wouldn’t follow suit.

Markets took a dive on the news Monday morning before rebounding in the hopes that the Fed would interpret the failures as a sign it had reached the upper limit of what banks can handle and cease further rate hikes.

Silicon Valley Bank held a large number of interest-rate sensitive U.S. bonds, which it was forced to sell at a loss after depositors started withdrawing funds, leading to the bank’s collapse.

Regulatory authorities are watching to see how far the failures will ripple throughout the rest of the financial sector, but Tuesday’s CPI is a good indication of the underlying health of the economy.

Updated at 10:10 a.m.