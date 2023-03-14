trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Saudi Arabia planning to buy up to 121 Boeing jets

by Stephen Neukam - 03/14/23 3:21 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 03/14/23 3:21 PM ET
MIAA Media Affairs Division via AP

Saudi Arabia has agreed to purchase up to 121 airplanes from Boeing, a second major foreign deal for the manufacturer in recent weeks that is being praised by the Biden administration.

The deal, valued at nearly $37 billion, will include the purchase of 78 jetliners and the option to acquire 43 more — a major boost to the U.S. airplane manufacturing industry.

The aircraft will be split between Saudia, the country’s flag-carrier, and a new airline called Riyadh Air. The White House touted the deal as a boon to American manufacturing.

“In a period of weeks, Boeing has closed two of its largest transactions in the history of the company,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement. “Together, these deals will support over one million American jobs in the aerospace supply chain across 44 states.”

U.S. officials said the deal was closed after years of discussions between Boeing and Saudi Arabia, with American government officials also involved.

“These deals, valued at nearly $37 billion, follow years of discussions, including engagement by U.S. officials,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia announced the creation of the new national airline Riyadh Air last weekend, operating from the Saudi capital as part of a push to connect the city to more than 100 destinations by 2030.

“By positioning the airline as both a global connector and a vehicle to drive tourist and business travel to Saudi Arabia, our new 787-9 airplanes will serve as a foundation for our worldwide operations, as we build the wider network and connect our guests to Saudi Arabia and many destinations around the world,” the airline’s CEO Tony Douglas said in a statement after the deal was announced.

The latest deal comes after Boeing last month closed a deal with Air India to buy 220 planes from the company valued at $34 billion.

Tags Antony Blinken Biden Boeing Karine Jean-Pierre saudi arabia Saudia

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nastiest primary yet? Trump raises question with DeSantis attack
  2. Moody’s weighs downgrade for six US banks following SVB collapse
  3. Giant seaweed blob twice the width of the US takes aim at Florida
  4. Rubio pushes back on DeSantis remarks: Russia-Ukraine war ‘not a territorial ...
  5. Russian jet intercepts US drone over Black Sea, forcing it down
  6. Trump says everyone who sent him letters in new book ‘kissed my a–‘
  7. Jen Psaki knocks Tucker Carlson for treating his audience ‘like they’re ...
  8. Tennessee Senate approves ban on gender marker changes on official ...
  9. Moscow fumes as Ukraine considers changing Russia’s official name
  10. Over 130 cited for allegedly buying alcohol in California ‘Shoulder ...
  11. Trump goes after DeSantis in first Iowa speech of 2024 campaign
  12. Will the Supreme Court read the Heroes Act (authorizing Biden’s student loan ...
  13. Gallego knocks Sinema over support of Dodd-Frank rollback
  14. J6 Prison Choir song featuring Trump reaches No. 1 on iTunes
  15. Illinois governor signs off on mandatory paid leave ‘for any reason’
  16. Trump suggests Pence to blame for Jan. 6 violence after former VP’s criticism
  17. Lori Lightfoot’s defeat is a call to action for Democrats on crime
  18. South Carolina GOP lawmakers propose death penalty for women who have abortions
Load more

Video

See all Video