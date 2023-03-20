trending:

Business

Stocks rise after Credit Suisse takeover soothes some banking fears

by Karl Evers-Hillstrom - 03/20/23 10:05 AM ET
People walk past the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Stocks opened with slight gains Monday following extensive efforts to shore up the global banking system. 

At the market open, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent, while the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3 percent. The Dow extended gains to 2 percent on Monday morning.

That comes after UBS agreed to purchase failing bank Credit Suisse on Sunday in a deal orchestrated by Swiss regulators. Shortly after, the Federal Reserve teamed up with several central banks in an effort to bolster bank’s liquidity.

The financial system is under stress following the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history. A bank run forced federal regulators to take over Silicon Valley Bank, which was facing huge unrealized losses on its long-term Treasury bonds that lost value due to higher interest rates. Regulators agreed to protect all deposits to shore up confidence among depositors. 

Large U.S. banks on Friday deposited $30 billion into First Republic Bank, a San Francisco-based regional bank that had been seeing huge outflows from depositors who feared a similar bank run. 

An exchange-traded fund for regional banks, which have seen their stock prices plummet amid outflows to larger institutions, rose 4.3 percent on Monday morning. First Republic Bank’s stock fell roughly 14 percent on Monday and is down 84 percent this month. 

The VIX, which measures market volatility, rose around 1.5 percent on Monday morning. 

