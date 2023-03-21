trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

States demand more action from Hyundai, Kia to prevent thefts

by Julia Shapero - 03/21/23 9:17 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 03/21/23 9:17 AM ET
Hyundai
AP/David Zalubowski
In this April 15, 2018, file photo, the company logo hangs on the side of a showroom at a Hyundai dealer in Littleton, Colo. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Office of Defects Investigation has opened a query into seat belt pretensioners on certain 2020-2022 Kia/Hyundai vehicles, saying that they may rupture or explode. A seat belt pretensioner is a part of the seat belt system that locks the seat belt in place during a crash. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

A group of 23 state attorneys general are demanding that Hyundai and Kia take further action to prevent an ongoing surge of thefts, after a recent social media trend highlighted the vehicles’ lack of a particular anti-theft device.

Hyundai and Kia opted not to equip their cars with engine immobilizers until late 2021, an anti-theft device that the attorneys general argued became an industry standard several years earlier.

The automakers announced last month that they were rolling out a software update to their vehicles that would extend the alarm sound and require the key be in the ignition to start. 

However, the state attorneys general noted in a letter to the carmakers on Monday that the companies’ software update will not be available to most affected vehicles until June and cannot be installed on some models for technical reasons.

“While your companies are reported to have taken some steps to address this crisis, it hasn’t been enough, and it hasn’t been done fast enough,” the letter said.

The cars have been increasingly targeted after a TikTok challenge pointed out their lack of engine immobilizers. As Hyundai and Kia thefts surge, several major insurance companies have temporarily stopped accepting new customer applications in some states for particular models.

“Cars are often one of the largest purchases a family will ever make — and families shouldn’t have to worry that manufacturers are cutting corners that could put their purchase at risk,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta, a signatory of the letter, said in a statement. 

“Hyundai and Kia made a decision to forgo a standard safety feature that would help protect owners’ investments, and now their customers are paying the price,” Bonta added. “It’s time for Hyundai and Kia to take responsibility for their poor decision which is hurting American families and putting public safety at risk. They must remedy this decision, now.”

Tags Hyundai Kia Rob Bonta

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  2. Trump throws GOP retreat off course
  3. Rand Paul tweets NY DA ‘should be put in jail’
  4. Looming Trump arrest puts GOP lawmakers in uncomfortable spot
  5. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  6. Biden issues first veto, rejecting bill to reverse ESG rule
  7. White House, reporters push back on disruptive journalist at press briefing
  8. Tranq making ‘deadliest drug threat’ in US ‘even deadlier,’ DEA warns
  9. Cohen: Trump will ‘absolutely’ take mugshot, be fingerprinted if arrested
  10. Judge: California law mandating handgun safety features violates Second ...
  11. CDC study warns of ‘dramatic increase’ in deadly fungus across US
  12. Graham, Franken bet $20 on Trump vs. Biden 2024
  13. Putin and Xi must be taught the lessons Hitler and Mussolini learned the hard ...
  14. Former DOJ official: Trump remark ‘has the effect of poisoning’ jury pool
  15. ‘Abbott Elementary’ goes all-in against charter schools 
  16. If Trump is indicted, what happens next?
  17. Senators blast Mexico’s ‘seizure’ of Alabama-based port facility
  18. DeSantis sees lowest level of support since December in new poll, trails Trump ...
Load more

Video

See all Video