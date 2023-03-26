trending:

Business

Millions of Americans stopped working from home in 2022: Labor Dept.

by Lauren Sforza - 03/26/23 5:15 PM ET
Millions of Americans stopped working from home in 2022, with the number of employers reporting some teleworking falling to near pre-pandemic levels, according to a Labor Department report released this past week.

About 72 percent of private-sector establishments reported little to no telework among employees in August to September 2022, compared to about 60 percent from July to September of 2021.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic transformed the American workplace, some 76.7 percent of employers reported little to no telework among employees.

The percent of employers reporting that all of their employees were teleworking did not see significant change in 2022, at about 11 percent compared to about 10 percent in 2021.

The percent of establishments reporting that some of their employees were working from home dropped in 2022. About 16 percent reported that they had some employees working from home, compared to about 30 percent in 2021.

A Bloomberg report showed that the number of remote work opportunities varies by region.

Bloomberg reported that job-data found college towns, government centers and technology hubs offer the highest number of remote jobs.

Lansing, Mich., had the highest rate of remote job postings, at about 39 percent of all postings, followed by Topeka, Kansas, at 32 percent, according to Bloomberg.

The report also found that workplaces in the South were less likely to offer remote work, with only about 2.5 percent of jobs in Bradenton, Florida explicitly offering hybrid or fully remote work.

