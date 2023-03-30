trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

68 percent in new survey worried they won’t have enough money to retire comfortably

by Lauren Sforza - 03/30/23 12:35 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 03/30/23 12:35 PM ET
FILE – This Oct. 24, 2016, file photo shows dollar bills in New York. A recent survey by Fidelity Investments found that savings are declining. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Nearly 7 in 10 Americans said in a new survey that they are worried they will not have enough money to retire comfortably.

The Quinnipiac poll found that 68 percent of American respondents are either very concerned or somewhat concerned that they will not have enough money to “live comfortably during retirement.” Additionally, 33 percent said that they were very concerned about retiring comfortably, 35 percent said they were somewhat concerned, 16 percent said they were not so concerned and 15 percent said they were not concerned at all, according to the poll.

The poll also found that this concern was shared across age groups, especially between the ages of 35 to 64. The age groups of 35 to 49 and 50 to 64 both had 43 percent of respondents saying that they are concerned that they will not have enough money to comfortably retire.

“When it comes to the golden years, Americans young, old and in-between share the same worry. There’s a cloud of doubt hanging over the quality of life they’ll have when they retire, especially among those between 35 and 64 years of age,” Quinnipiac University professor Osman Kilic said in a press release published with the survey’s results.

According to the poll, 18 percent of respondents say retirement savings is their biggest personal finance concern right now. Moreover, 22 percent responded that economic conditions have caused them to delay when they can retire, including 32 percent of the 50 to 64 age group.

When also asked about raising the retirement age for Social Security from 67 to 70, 78 percent said that they would oppose it.

The poll was conducted March 9 to 13 among 1,795 adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 percentage points.

Tags Quinnipiac poll Retirement social security

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House passes GOP-led energy package touted as party’s top priority
  2. Are Americans really pulling back from traditional values?
  3. Texas judge strikes down ObamaCare’s free preventive services requirement
  4. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  5. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  6. The Memo: Is Alvin Bragg pumping the brakes on Trump case?
  7. Hawley, Paul clash on floor over TikTok ban 
  8. Tennessee Republican responds to ‘hatred’ over school shooting comments
  9. Most in new poll oppose laws restricting drag shows or performances
  10. Sanders, Mullin get in back-and-forth over Vermont senator’s net worth during ...
  11. Here is where the debate on Social Security and Medicare stands in Congress
  12. Gisele Barreto Fetterman pushes back on ‘power hungry wife’ description
  13. GOP lawmaker decries state bill that could execute a woman over an abortion
  14. Russia is burning out of control on Putin’s watch
  15. DeSantis-picked state board says Disney stripped its powers
  16. GOP downplays importance of budget with debt ceiling looming
  17. Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post
  18. Christie ups profile with acerbic attacks on Trump
Load more

Video

See all Video