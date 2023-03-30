68 percent in new survey worried they won’t have enough money to retire comfortably

Nearly 7 in 10 Americans said in a new survey that they are worried they will not have enough money to retire comfortably.

The Quinnipiac poll found that 68 percent of American respondents are either very concerned or somewhat concerned that they will not have enough money to “live comfortably during retirement.” Additionally, 33 percent said that they were very concerned about retiring comfortably, 35 percent said they were somewhat concerned, 16 percent said they were not so concerned and 15 percent said they were not concerned at all, according to the poll.

The poll also found that this concern was shared across age groups, especially between the ages of 35 to 64. The age groups of 35 to 49 and 50 to 64 both had 43 percent of respondents saying that they are concerned that they will not have enough money to comfortably retire.

“When it comes to the golden years, Americans young, old and in-between share the same worry. There’s a cloud of doubt hanging over the quality of life they’ll have when they retire, especially among those between 35 and 64 years of age,” Quinnipiac University professor Osman Kilic said in a press release published with the survey’s results.

According to the poll, 18 percent of respondents say retirement savings is their biggest personal finance concern right now. Moreover, 22 percent responded that economic conditions have caused them to delay when they can retire, including 32 percent of the 50 to 64 age group.

When also asked about raising the retirement age for Social Security from 67 to 70, 78 percent said that they would oppose it.

The poll was conducted March 9 to 13 among 1,795 adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 percentage points.