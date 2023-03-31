Most Americans in new poll remain pessimistic on economy, inflation

Americans as a whole viewed the economy in a negative light this month, according to a poll from Gallup released Friday.

When asked about current economic conditions, 83 percent of those surveyed view them as “only fair” or “poor,” while only 16 percent view them as “excellent” or “good.”

Gallup conducted the same poll in January and February, and the American public’s views on the economy have not changed much. In fact, the same number of people, 83 percent, viewed the economy as “only fair” or “poor” last month, and the same can be said for those who view it as “excellent” or “good.”

Furthermore, 72 percent of Americans believe conditions are getting worse, while only 23 percent say they are improving. Similar numbers were found in the first two months of 2023.

Gallup has an economic confidence Index, which combines Americans’ rating of current economic conditions with their perception of its future direction. This month’s score is -38; since November of last year, it has varied between -36 and -39, indicating that Americans have been pessimistic about the economy for quite some time.

In addition, Americans continue to view inflation as their top economic concern: 12 percent viewed it as the top issue in March, below the peak of 20 percent who cited it as the No. 1 problem in October.

Meanwhile, 12 percent listed the economy in general as the No. 1 issue, while 1 percent mentioned unemployment and wages.

While one-third of those surveyed view some aspect of the economy as the country’s top issue, 67 percent listed something else, including 20 percent who said some aspect of government and leadership and 11 percent who mentioned immigration.

The latest Gallup survey was conducted from March 1-23.