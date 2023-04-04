trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Signature execs sold $100 million in stock in three years pre-bailout

by Julia Shapero - 04/04/23 10:24 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 04/04/23 10:24 AM ET
A branch of Signature Bank is photographed
AP Photo/Bobby Caina Calvan
A branch of Signature Bank is photographed, late Sunday, March 12, 2023, in New York. Regulators announced that the New York-based bank had failed and was being seized. At more than $110 billion in assets, Signature Bank is the third-largest bank failure in U.S. history. Signature’s failure comes just days after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

Executives and directors at Signature Bank sold more than $100 million in stock in the three years leading up to the bank’s collapse last month, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Bank insiders sold about $70 million in shares in 2021 alone, as the bank courted cryptocurrency companies, the Journal reported. The industry helped drive a 68 percent increase in deposits that year, resulting in a 140 percent rise in Signature Bank’s shares.

Both 2020 and 2022 saw relatively lower insider sales, with banking executives and directors selling about $12 million and $19 million in shares, respectively, per the Journal.

The insider sales went largely unnoticed because Signature Bank, unlike most other S&P 500 companies, filed documents with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation instead of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The bank’s chairman, chief executive officer and chief operating officer — all of whom sat on the its risk committee in the last year — accounted for about half of the shares sold between 2020 and 2022.

Signature Bank Chairman Scott Shay sold $5.4 million in stock in 2021, the same year that CEO Joseph DePaolo also sold $13.9 million and chief operating officer Eric Howell sold $14.9 million in shares, the Journal reported. DePaolo and Howell sold another $9.2 million shares total in March 2022.

The bank collapsed and was taken over by federal regulators last month, in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse. The fall of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank represented the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history.

Tags banking crisis FDIC SEC Signature Bank Silicon Valley Bank

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump backers rally outside Manhattan courthouse ahead of arraignment: Live ...
  2. Trump lashes out on eve of arraignment, calls for Bragg to ‘indict himself’ ...
  3. GOP warns Trump charges will lead to more political prosecutions 
  4. North Dakota legislature fails to override veto of transgender pronoun bill
  5. The Hill’s Morning Report — What is Trump’s alleged crime?
  6. Santos appears outside Manhattan court ahead of Trump arraignment
  7. Finland to join NATO on Tuesday. What will it take for Sweden to follow?
  8. Nikki Fried among dozen arrested while protesting Florida abortion ban
  9. Will Trump be muzzled? Judge faces critical gag order choice 
  10. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  11. Who is Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing Trump’s arraignment
  12. House GOP ratchets up focus on tougher work requirements
  13. Trump’s attorney says ‘there will be no guilty plea’
  14. Rep. Jesús ‘Chuy’ García announces death of daughter
  15. Chris Christie calls Trump camp’s ‘bravado’ over indictment ‘baloney’
  16. Biden suggests Trump will ‘not take power’ again if he runs in 2024
  17. Manchin on House Republicans’ efforts to investigate Manhattan DA: ‘Can’t ...
  18. Home prices soar suddenly after several months of declines
Load more

Video

See all Video