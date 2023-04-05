trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Exxon stops drilling in Brazil after finding no oil: report

by Lauren Sforza - 04/05/23 11:35 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/05/23 11:35 AM ET
An Exxon gas station sign is illuminated by the sun. (Associated Press file)

ExxonMobil has reportedly stopped its drilling in Brazil after its campaign to find oil in the country failed, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Exxon has quit its offshore drilling in the South American country and relocated engineers and geologists from their Rio de Janeiro offices to other locations in Guyana, Angola and Canada. The sources told The Journal, however, that the company has not ruled out future endeavors in Brazil.

An Exxon spokesperson also said that the company remains involved in Brazil and that the the initial drilling program is “now complete,” according to the report.

“Our initial exploration drilling program in Brazil is now complete,” the spokesperson said. “We continue to work with our co-venturers to analyze the data acquired from the extensive drilling program to assess the potential for future exploration activities in those blocks.”

The Journal also reported that in the Americas, including Brazil, Exxon is planning to spend $25 billion in efforts there.

According to Exxon, the company is one of the largest area holders in Brazil with 4.5 million net acres. It has drilled wells in Campos, Santos and Sergipe-Alagoas Basin, according to the website.

This news comes just a day after Exxon signaled its first quarter operating profits dropped about a quarter from last year’s, Reuters reported.

Exxon had reported record profits in 2022, making $55.7 billion in the last year.

Tags BRazil ExxonMobil oil Wall Street Journal

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  2. New cars have become luxury items
  3. Trump calls for defunding federal law enforcement agencies
  4. Former chief of staff to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan dies after FBI confrontation
  5. NC lawmaker swaps parties, handing GOP a veto-proof supermajority
  6. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  7. Kasich: ‘There’s no way’ Trump returns to the White House
  8. Watch live: Trump delivers remarks after arraignment
  9. Exonerated Central Park Five member mimics Trump with full page ad against ...
  10. Trump attacks judge in speech after facing 34-count indictment
  11. Why Ron DeSantis is fighting with Disney
  12. MSNBC doesn’t carry Trump Mar-a-Lago speech
  13. Trump awarded more than $121,000 in legal fees from Stormy Daniels just hours ...
  14. Trump rails against charges in post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago
  15. Brandon Johnson wins Chicago mayor’s race
  16. Graham calls for donations following Trump indictment: ‘One last chance here ...
  17. READ: Trump indictment and statement of facts
  18. Regulators crack down on Medicare Advantage charges
Load more

Video

See all Video