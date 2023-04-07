trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Unemployment declines to 3.5 percent as labor market shows strength

by Tobias Burns - 04/07/23 8:36 AM ET
by Tobias Burns - 04/07/23 8:36 AM ET
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Mount Prospect, Ill., Sunday, March 19, 2023. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The U.S. economy added 236,000 jobs in March and the unemployment rate declined to 3.5 percent, as labor markets stayed tight despite interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Analysts were expecting the economy to add 238,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to hold steady at 3.6 percent.

The U.S. labor market has remained strong in the face of nine consecutive rate hikes by the Fed but the central bank is still projecting the unemployment rate to hit 4.5 percent this year, according to its latest summary of economic projections.

While jobless claims for the week ended April 1 dropped by 18,000 to 228,000, numbers for the previous week received a substantial revision upward, leading some analysts to believe that slacker labor markets were on the horizon.

But Friday’s jobs report continues a familiar story of a remarkably resilient labor market distinguished by high churn in the face of nine consecutive interest rate hikes by the Fed. Employers added 311,000 jobs in February following a whopping addition of 504,000 jobs in January.

Even as unemployment ticked down in line with the Fed’s mandate of maximum employment, Friday’s jobs report showed moderating growth in wages, which is good news for price stability.

Average hourly earnings increased by 9 cents to $33.18, bringing annualized wage growth over the last three months to 3.2 percent, down from 3.6 percent in February. On an annual basis, it’s up 4.2 percent, considerably lower than prices across the economy.

The Fed is expecting the unemployment rate to rise to 4.5 percent this year, a full percentage point above where it is now. That amounts to an additional 1.7 million people out of work by the end of the year, according to a calculation by The Hill, as the Fed slows the economy in response to elevated price levels.

Updated at 9:39 a.m.

Tags economy Inflation Jobs report Unemployment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court declines to intervene to enforce West Virginia transgender ...
  2. King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears
  3. Tennessee GOP caucus chair cuts interview with CNN short
  4. Who is Boris Epshteyn, the controversial aide by Trump’s side in court
  5. Bragg hits back at House GOP over subpoena for ex-prosecutor in Trump case
  6. Senate Judiciary chair: Committee ‘will act’ on alleged misconduct by Thomas
  7. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Thomas impeachment after report of undisclosed gifts ...
  8. The Hill’s Morning Report — Democrats vow to investigate Justice Thomas
  9. ‘Traumatized’ Harvard students held at gunpoint by campus security in ...
  10. Expelled Tennessee lawmaker Justin Jones: I was voted out for being ‘an ...
  11. GOP legislatures battle for power with Democratic cities: Three flashpoints
  12. McCaul calls Kirby’s comments on Afghanistan withdrawal ‘disgraceful and ...
  13. CNN’s Van Jones in tense exchange with GOP Tennessee state lawmaker: ‘Why ...
  14. House GOP probe into Trump indictment spurs new battle
  15. Here’s how the IRS will spend its $80 billion funding boost
  16. How a lobbying blitz led to weaker Medicare Advantage reforms
  17. ‘Stunning’: James Webb telescope provides new view of Uranus
  18. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
Load more

Video

See all Video