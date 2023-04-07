10 High-Paying Jobs On The Rise In The U.S. 

While passion and purpose are paramount to sustain a long career, payment is just as important.

In his introduction to Working, the landmark 1974 oral history of work, Studs Terkel said the American worker was just as motivated by meaning as by money. “[Work] is about a search…for daily meaning as well as daily bread, for recognition as well as cash, for astonishment rather than torpor,” he wrote.

So, when it comes to cold hard cash, what are currently the highest-paying jobs in the US? We’re glad you asked. Below, a list of the top 10 jobs with the best salaries for 2023, with data gathered from sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the U.S. News & World Report.

1. Specialist Physician – Average salary: $218,850

Medical specialties range from cardiology and dermatology to neurology and radiology. The BLS lists physicians and surgeons as the highest-paid occupation in its database, with anesthesiologists earning an average salary of $271,440. Speaking of…



Arlington Healthcare is looking for an anesthesiologist to join its integrated healthcare system. It’s the largest employer in the region with over 1,000 staff members including more than 100 medical providers representing 32 medical specialties. This role comes with a starting salary of $400,000+. You’ll find more information here.

2. Psychiatrist – Average salary: $217,100

If you’re after a lucrative career that’s on the rise, then psychiatry should be at the top of (or, at the very least, second on) your list. The BLS projects around 3 percent growth between 2020 and 2030, and that the average salary will exceed $200,000.



Peninsula Community Health Services has an open role for a psychiatrist. PCHS exemplifies a culture of community service, and its patients come from all walks of life. The salary range for this role is currently $260,000 to $277,008. For more information, click here.

3. Family and General Practitioner – Average salary: $214,370

A family physician diagnoses and treats illness, provides preventive care, including routine checkups and health-risk assessments, and personalized counseling on maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The BLS projects an overall five percent job growth for family and general physicians between 2020 and 2030, which equates to about 6,700 added jobs.

4. Chief Executive Officer – Average salary: $213,020

CEOs earn well into the six figures, although the big paycheck does come with big responsibilities. Expected to have a deep understanding of their company’s industry and market, a CEO must possess strong leadership and business acumen. Opportunities are expected to grow 8 percent between 2020 and 2030.

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver is currently searching for a CEO to provide leadership and ensure the hospital’s clinical, financial, and overall operating performance. If you have a Master’s degree in business, health administration, or another related field, and at least five-plus years’ of experience in a hospital leadership role, you can apply for the role here.

5. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon – Average salary: At least $208,000

Fifth on the list of the highest-paying occupations is oral and maxillofacial surgery. This involves reconstructive mouth, jaw, neck and dental surgery and treatment. More experienced surgeons make approximately $231,276 a year.

6. Orthodontist – Average salary: At least $208,000

U.S. News & World Report has ranked orthodontics as one of the best fields for pay, growth, stress and work-life balance.



Cook Orthodontics is now accepting applications for a part-time Associate Orthodontist to serve the community of Yuma, AZ. If you’re seeking clinical autonomy with the support of a full team and the latest technology, this might be the ideal opportunity for you. Join an established orthodontic program with a strong team of great referring doctors and rapidly growing practices.

7. Nurse Anesthetist – Average salary: $202,470

It typically takes 12-14 years to become a licensed anesthesiologist. However, you can opt to be a nurse anesthetist, study for eight years, and still get phenomenal pay. The BLS reports overall employment of nurse anesthetists, as well as nurse midwives, and nurse practitioners is projected to grow 40 percent from 2021 to 2031; much faster than the average for all occupations.

8. Pediatricians (general) – Average salary: $198,420

Pediatricians are medical specialists who diagnose, treat and provide medical care for babies, children and teenagers. They deal with illnesses and the child’s physical, mental and behavioral development.



For over 40 years, the Pediatric Group has maintained a reputation for excellence in pediatric care. Its award-winning pediatricians and nurse practitioners offer children expert, comprehensive care, and it is committed to developing compassionate and trusted relationships with its families in a warm and friendly environment. It’s currently looking for a pediatrician to join its team. You can find all the information here.

9. Airline pilots/co-pilots/flight engineers – Average salary: $198,190

An airline pilot, co-pilot, and flight engineer earns a pay level between $80,920 and $228,000 depending on education and experience. The highest-paid are airline pilots, who work in the scheduled air transportation industry, as opposed to commercial pilots, who fly unscheduled flights. In 2020, the highest 10 percent of pilots earned over $208, and job prospects continue to grow, with the BLS projecting 13 percent increase in roles by 2030.

10. Natural Sciences Manager, Research and Development in the Physical, Engineering and Life Sciences – Average salary: $172,990

Natural sciences managers oversee the work of scientists, including chemists, physicists, and biologists. They direct research and development, and the projects they manage might deal with manufacturing processes, expanding scientific knowledge or product development. According to the BLS, the demand for these roles is expected to grow 6 percent between 2020 and 2030.

To discover more roles with generous remuneration, check out The Hill Jobs today.