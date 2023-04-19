trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Goldman Sachs projects debt limit could be reached ‘in the first half of June’

by Stephen Neukam - 04/19/23 2:44 PM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 04/19/23 2:44 PM ET
In this Oct. 16, 2014, file photo, a screen at a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange is juxtaposed with the Goldman Sachs booth. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Goldman Sachs economists predicted that the U.S. could hit its debt ceiling earlier than they originally expected, saying on Tuesday it is possible the limit is reached in the first half of June.

Goldman economists were originally forecasting that after the Treasury Department announced it would take “extraordinary measures” to be able to continue paying its bills earlier this year, it would be able to continue with those measures until sometime in early August. But citing “weak tax collections” in April, Goldman said there was an “increased probability that the debt limit deadline will be reached in the first half of June.”

The economists conceded that the data was still “very preliminary” and said they still see a greater chance that the limit is reached in late July.

“But this could easily change to a base case of early June if tax receipts continue to undershoot,” the economists said.

Talks in Washington over raising the debt ceiling have largely stalled. The White House and Democrats have said they want to pass a debt ceiling increase without any strings attached, while Republicans have demanded commitments on spending cuts in exchange for passing the ceiling increase.

Goldman economists said that a June deadline would raise the possibilities of lawmakers reaching a short-term extension on the debt ceiling, giving them more time to negotiate a longer-term solution.

“We are generally skeptical of reports that congressional Republicans might pass a short-term debt limit extension, as voting to raise the debt limit twice is harder than voting once,” the economists said. “That said, if the Treasury announces in May that the deadline is only a few weeks away, there would be little time to negotiate a deal and a short-term extension could provide a way out.”

A Treasury spokesperson pointed to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s letter to lawmakers in January, in which she said it was difficult to predict a timeline for reaching the debt ceiling because it was difficult to predict government revenues months in advance.

“While Treasury is not currently able to provide an estimate of how long extraordinary measures will enable us to continue to pay the government’s obligations, it is unlikely that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted before early June,” she said in the January letter.

Tags debt ceiling Debt limit Goldman Sachs Janet Yellen Janet Yellen U.S. Department of the Treasury

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  2. Centrists float fallback plan if Biden-McCarthy debt limit talks falter
  3. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  4. The battle lines are being drawn for a war across East Asia involving Taiwan
  5. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presidential bid backed by 14 percent of Biden ...
  6. Watch live: Senate panel holds hearing on UFOs
  7. Montana GOP caucus calls for censure of legislature’s only openly transgender ...
  8. Biden approval rating nears lowest level of presidency: poll
  9. Guaranteed timeout: Toddler breaches White House fence
  10. Biggest winners and losers in the blockbuster Fox-Dominion settlement 
  11. Suit seeks to force Archives to get DOJ help in finding missing Secret Service ...
  12. 10 key questions for this week’s historic UFO hearing
  13. Abortion politics roils Senate GOP 
  14. Anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr. launches 2024 primary challenge against Biden
  15. Original COVID-19 shots no longer authorized
  16. 5 takeaways from Jim Jordan’s NYC hearing into Alvin Bragg and crime
  17. Don Lemon spars with 2024 GOP presidential contender over the Civil War
  18. Bannon says anyone who trusts Elon Musk is ‘a fool’ after Carlson interview
Load more

Video

See all Video