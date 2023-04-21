A Flexible Workplace Is The Secret Sauce For Greater Worker Happiness

If the last three years have taught us anything, it’s that flexibility is key in all aspects of life. When workplace arrangements started to shift in 2020, many employees found that flexibility in the work environment improved their quality of life.

For many, this looked like working from home, working hybrid, or at the very least, having a more flexible work schedule. We’ve transformed the way we’ve worked, and it will only accelerate in the coming years. Not only are employers seeing the benefit of this way of work, but employees are more empowered to take a hold of their work-life balance.

Hybrid here to stay

It’s clear that hybrid working is here to stay, and for good reason. Giving employees choice in their day-to-day work while coming together in person with purpose is a highly effective way to drive employee connection, build trust, increase morale, company loyalty, and retention, all of which are in short supply for most organizations these days.

According to a Gallup study, flexible work drives employee engagement. Engaged employees are more enthusiastic, energetic and have better physical health. And, as decades of Gallup research shows, when employees are engaged, their performance soars.

In addition, highly engaged workplaces claim numerous benefits like 40% fewer quality defects, 41% lower absenteeism and 21% higher profitability. And statistics around the effects of work-life balance on productivity show that companies can double employee output by embracing flexibility.

Flexibility matters

Without a doubt, flexibility is one of the most important perks workers want from their employers. If leaders want to attract and retain top talent in this competitive environment, they’ll need to embrace flexible work.

Top talent doesn’t even stop to consider companies that won’t suit their expected needs. Within the next two years, 50 percent of the workforce will be millennials. And for this cohort, job satisfaction often matters more than a high salary.

Employees are more likely to be happier when they have more control over their work hours. In order to retain top talent, employers are going to need to get a bit more creative than the usual big fat paycheck.

Ditching expectations

Leaders can start by ditching 9-to-5 expectations and instead focus on “asynchronous” modes of work facilitated by collaboration technology to turbo-charge policy and cultural changes.

Flying the flag for flexible working strategies are progressive companies on The Hill Job Board like Northrop Grumman. It is currently seeking a Principal or Senior Principal Budget Analyst to support Rate Segment pool management as part of the NGMS Rates and Budgets team within the Sector Controller Function. Their preferred location for this position is onsite in Linthicum, MD with a hybrid work schedule (three days per week in office). But the position may also be worked as a fully remote position at the discretion of the hiring manager.



One of the most overlooked benefits of remote or hybrid work options is the removal of geolocation constraints.

Instead of searching for talent in a specific metro region, companies can now expand their talent pools of prospective employees. If you’re looking to work for a company that’s particularly focused on a hybrid work model, look no further than the SPIE which is looking to hire a Government Affairs Manager. This role will focus on influencing and monitoring US government policy and funding. Based in the Washington, DC area, the successful candidate can work from home with occasional in-person meetings on Capitol Hill or downtown Washington, DC.

Dedication to flexibility

Discover a similar dedication to flexibility at organizations like The Executive Leadership Council which has an exciting open role as a Senior Manager of Advocacy.

Operating from a hybrid working schedule, the ideal hire will contribute to, manage and execute strategies to build The ELC’s visibility among Washington D.C. (local, state, and federal) audiences, promote its public policy priorities, and shape public dialogue on issues of relevance to Black corporate executives and issues that align with the organization’s strategic priorities.

Flexible hours can support a healthy work-life balance, so having some flexibility is always better than having none.

But more needs to be done to fully leverage the opportunities of a hybrid work future, particularly in building an inclusive culture, devising employee engagement strategies and deploying technology infrastructure to bring organizations to the readiness levels of their employees.

If work-life fit is a big priority for you, target your job search toward companies that are totally open and transparent about their flexible work options. “Work-life integration” is a popular term that’s kicked around loosely these days, so look for specifics about work policies that prove an employer’s commitment.

Does the company offer work-from-home options? What about job sharing? Which programs are in place to help with childcare, or assist workers who may be taking care of elderly family members? Take all of these options into the equation in your job search.

Your first stop should be the The Hill Job Board where you can browse hundreds of jobs right now