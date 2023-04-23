trending:

Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy

by Stephen Neukam - 04/23/23 8:11 AM ET
FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond customer enters a store in Mountain View, Calif., Wednesday, May 9, 2012. Bed Bath & Beyond has filed for bankruptcy protection, but the company says its stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers. The beleaguered home goods chain made the filing Sunday, April 23, 2023 in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, listing its estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion and $10 billion. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond, which has closed swaths of stores in recent months, filed for bankruptcy, the company announced late Saturday.

The bankruptcy filing comes after the company failed to find additional funding and reported disappointing revenue data to investors over the last few months. The company estimated assets and liabilities of approximately $1 billion and $10 billion in the filings.

“We deeply appreciate our associates, customers, partners, and the communities we serve, and we remain steadfastly determined to serve them throughout this process,” company President and CEO Sue Gove said in a statement. “We will continue working diligently to maximize value for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

The company said its remaining 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 Buy Buy Baby stores would stay open as it goes through the bankruptcy process and said it intends to continue to pay employee wages and benefits and obligations to vendors.

The company had moved to shutter stores at an aggressive rate over the last year. In February, it announced plans to close 150 locations. One week earlier, it said it was closing 87 stores. 

The company warned investors in January that the bankruptcy filing could be coming. In a report that showed sales for the third quarter were a third lower than the year before, the company said there was “substantial doubt” that it could continue.

The company, which was founded in 1971, first opened in New Jersey.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

