trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Durbin: Conversation about budget should be ‘separate’ from debt ceiling

by Lauren Sforza - 04/23/23 11:58 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/23/23 11:58 AM ET
Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard Durbin (D-Ill.)
Annabelle Gordon
File – Senate Judiciary Chairman Richard Durbin (D-Ill.) questions Attorney General Merrick Garland during an oversight hearing on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said Sunday that negotiations over the budget should be “separate” from debt ceiling talks, saying that the United States cannot be allowed to default. 

“The conversation should be underway, but it should be on the budget resolution, and on the appropriations process and entitlement reform if that’s part of the agenda,” Durbin told NBC’s Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press.” “That should all be separate from the question of the debt ceiling.”

Durbin said that it would “cost our economy dearly” if the United States defaulted on its national debt. He said that they should move forward with the debt ceiling, and negotiate the budget separately. 

If the U.S. does not raise its debt ceiling, the country could risk defaulting on its bills by June. 

“Listen, we don’t need to default in this country,” Durbin said Sunday. “If we default on our national debt, it’s going to cost our economy dearly. We’re going to find businesses unable to proceed and people losing their jobs right and left that is a terrible outcome. So let’s do the responsible thing and not default, move forward on the debt ceiling.”

“Now we can have a fulsome debate on the budget and we will, and I understand it on the spending levels, but not at the expense of jeopardizing jobs and economic growth in America. Don’t default, avoid default on our national debt,” he added. 

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) introduced a budget plan to members of his party last week that would raise the debt ceiling by over $1 trillion but also return federal spending to 2022 levels and cap growth at 1 percent annually.  

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) said during a Sunday appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that President Biden and McCarthy should negotiate on the budget and not hold Americans’ mortgages “hostage.”

“You should negotiate on the budget,” she said. “That is the place to negotiate and they should start those negotiations now, not using the American people and their mortgages as hostage because right now, we’ve got to simply make clear we’re gonna avoid default and get this behind us. We pay our bills.”

Tags Budget Debt limit Dick Durbin Kevin McCarthy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  2. 38 percent in new poll say they feel ‘exhaustion’ over prospect of rematch ...
  3. Sununu: Trump is positioning himself to be a ‘four-time loser’ in 2024
  4. Graham spars with CNN’s Dana Bash over abortion pill ruling
  5. Five questions as Biden readies for his reelection launch
  6. Fox News faces new legal threat from Smartmatic 
  7. Drinking definitely hurts us. Science may yet prove it helps us, too
  8. Hutchinson on supporting Trump if he is the nominee: ‘I don’t prefer party ...
  9. Dingell says McCarthy might not have votes to pass budget proposal
  10. Lake Mead and Lake Powell are swelling. Here’s what that means for the water ...
  11. Abortion is now political Kryptonite for Republicans
  12. Sununu: Democrats should stop making ‘political fodder’ out of gun death ...
  13. 44 percent of Republicans don’t want Trump to run for reelection: poll
  14. Klobuchar: Biden, McCarthy should negotiate on budget, not hold ...
  15. Graham say he would support replacement for Feinstein on Judiciary if she ...
  16. How will COVID shots be paid for after emergency ends?
  17. Antony Blinken and the ‘made men’ of the Biden administration
  18. How Trump turned the tables on DeSantis
Load more

Video

See all Video