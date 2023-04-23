trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

McCarthy says Biden is ‘afraid to even negotiate’ about budget, debt ceiling

by Lauren Sforza - 04/23/23 3:48 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/23/23 3:48 PM ET
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is seen during a press conference following the passage of The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Sunday that President Biden is “afraid” to negotiate about the budget and debt ceiling, blaming him for the U.S. potential default on loans.

“And then he’s jeopardizing Medicare and Social Security, because, for the first time in a 10-year window, not just the Highway Trust Fund, but Medicare and Social Security becomes insolvent, so it automatically gets cut,” McCarthy told Fox’s Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“This rests upon his feet, not because he made a bad decision,” he continued. “The real decision is, he’s afraid to even negotiate.”

McCarthy introduced a budget plan to members of his party last week that would raise the debt ceiling by over $1 trillion but also return federal spending to 2022 levels and cap growth at 1 percent annually. If the U.S. fails to raise the debt ceiling, the country could risk default by June.

McCarthy and Biden met in February to discuss the debt ceiling, but have not had a meeting since. McCarthy blasted the president on Sunday over the paused negotiations, and said Republicans were the only one to put forward a plan.

When asked if he threatened to let the country default, McCarthy said that he did not.

“No, we’re the only ones in Washington that are actually putting a responsible plan out that will raise the debt limit,” he said. “Think about it. For more than 80 days it’s been since I sat down with the president on February 1 to negotiate, to work through this. And he’s ignored it.”

“I’m beginning to wonder about the words that he says and the thoughts that he’s using, because the idea that he won’t even negotiate for more than 80 days, he is now putting the country in default,” he said. “We are the only ones being responsible and sensible about this.”

Tags Biden Budget Negotiations debt ceiling debt ceiling Joe Biden Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy McCarthy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP senators warn Trump’s legal problems a ‘bad look’ for the party in ...
  2. Student loan servicers brace for trouble with restart of payments
  3. Trump: ‘Nixon had no support … I have great Jim Jordan’
  4. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  5. McCarthy faces moment of truth in debt limit battle
  6. Majorities don’t want Biden, Trump to run in 2024: survey
  7. Ocasio-Cortez says Greene, not McCarthy, is ‘running the caucus’
  8. GOP call for Ukraine peace talks echoes bungled progressive letter
  9. 3,000 migrants begin protest march in Mexico
  10. Trump suggests Putin ‘got a little more ambition’ after US withdrawal from ...
  11. Russia ‘will not forget or forgive’ US refusal of journalist visas
  12. US government offers help to 16,000 Americans living in Sudan
  13. Facebook notifies users who may be eligible for $725M privacy settlement
  14. Sununu: Trump is positioning himself to be a ‘four-time loser’ in 2024
  15. Fox News faces new legal threat from Smartmatic 
  16. Antony Blinken and the ‘made men’ of the Biden administration
  17. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  18. Pence says he’ll ‘tell the truth’ before Jan. 6 grand jury
Load more

Video

See all Video