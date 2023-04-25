trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

New home sales surge in March

by Adam Barnes - 04/25/23 11:03 AM ET
by Adam Barnes - 04/25/23 11:03 AM ET
FILE – A “for sale” sign is posted in front of a home in Sacramento, Calif., March 3, 2022. Years of soaring prices turned into big profits for U.S. homeowners who sold their home in 2022, even as the housing market’s slump deepened, new data show. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

New home sales rose for the fourth consecutive month in March as mortgage rates fell steadily following the commercial banking crisis, according to Census Bureau data released on Tuesday. 

Sales of new single-family homes increased by 9.6 percent above the revised rate from a month earlier to a seasonally adjusted rate of 683,000 units. Sales ticked up in the Northeast, Midwest and West. Even so, sales were down 3.7 percent from 707,000 at the same point last year.

The seasonally adjusted number of new homes for sale at the end of March was 432,000, which means the supply of new homes would last nearly eight months at the current sales rate. 

Meanwhile, existing home sales, which include transactions for single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, dipped by 2.4 percent last month to an annual rate of 4.4 million, according to data from the National Association of Realtors. Sales declined 22 percent year-over-year. 

But new home sales have ticked up in recent months as mortgage rates moderated following months of volatility and buyers have adjusted, Kelly Mangold of RCLCO Real Estate Consulting said in a statement. 

“Buyers have begun to adjust to the elevated mortgage rate levels, especially in areas where home prices have adjusted downwards to compensate,” Mangold said. 

“Despite signs of economic uncertainty in March, which included news of bank failures, buyers are still showing demand for new homes,” Mangold added. 

Rising mortgage rates were fueled by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive effort to cool inflation. A series of jumbo interest rate hikes pushed up mortgage rates and dramatically cooled demand in a once red-hot housing market.  

But rates are rising again after more than a month of declines. The benchmark 30-year fixed rate mortgage increased last week to 6.39 percent. 

Separate data released on Tuesday revealed that nationwide home prices increased in February after falling for seven consecutive months. 

New S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index data showed that prices rose from the previous month by 0.2 percent after seasonal adjustment. Prices were up by 2 percent year-over-year.

Tags Case Shiller Core Logic existing home sales Federal Reserve Home prices Home prices home sales Homebuyers housing market Housing market inflation Mortgage raTes mortgage rates National Association of Realtors New home sales Real estate

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  2. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  3. Senate GOP bemoans McCarthy plan to punt debt ceiling to election year
  4. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  5. Has the media’s ‘big purge’ begun?
  6. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  7. DeSantis vs. Disney feud divides GOP over attacks on ‘woke’ companies
  8. Five possible reasons Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting company
  9. Gorsuch sold Colorado property to major law firm head after confirmation: report
  10. Don Lemon’s response to Vivek Ramaswamy was right, says Ro Khanna 
  11. Gaetz threatens to vote against debt limit bill without work requirement changes
  12. RFK Jr.’s longshot presidential bid may still give Biden a headache 
  13. Jordan subpoenas FBI human resources official
  14. Obama boosts Biden’s reelection bid: ‘Let’s get to work’
  15. Manchin threatens to support repeal of Biden’s landmark climate bill 
  16. Home prices rise for the first time in months as spring fever hits housing ...
  17. Trump ‘shocked’ to hear of Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News
  18. Student loan servicers brace for trouble with restart of payments
Load more

Video

See all Video