These are the best US cities in which to earn $100k

A six-figure salary used to mean you’d made it. And yet, the latest data shows that more than eight million American workers who earn $100,000 a year are now living paycheck to paycheck, as rising inflation and hefty taxation take their toll on take-home.

In March, US inflation sat at 4.98 percent, a palpable rise on the long-term average of 3.28 percent. When it comes to stretching your paycheck, cost of living matters more than ever. Given this factor varies dramatically nationwide, where you live can absolutely determine the weight of your wallet.

Earlier this year, financial advice firm SmartAssets examined take-home pay in American cities and produced its list of the 10 locations that will make the smallest dent in your monthly budget.

Unsurprisingly, most are in the South, where the cost of living remains lower than in the country’s major financial centers and coastal cities.

While the number one best-value city for cost of living is Memphis, Tennessee, don’t mess with Texas: seven of the top 10 value-for-money cities are in the Lone Star state, which charges its residents zero state income tax. Oklahoma City, OK and St Louis, Missouri round out the list.

Top Three US Cities For Cost Of Living

Memphis, the birthplace of rock ‘n’ roll, is the city offering the most barbecue for your buck. Here, your salary goes a lot further as Tennessee also doesn’t tax earned income. When adjusted for cost of living, which is 14% below the national average, a $100,000-earner will have $86,444 to play with annually.

Second on the list is El Paso, Texas. The Sun City’s cost of living is 87.7% of the national average and the median home price is a relatively affordable $292,000.

After taxes, a premium earner on $100K will take home $74,515 here, but cost-of-living boons bring it back up to $84,966. If you need more convincing, this historic West Texas city is also one of the sunniest in the US, with 302 days of sunshine a year. Taking the bronze is Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, affectionately known as “the Big Friendly”. Here, taxes take a chunk––$100,000 is worth $70,302 net––but the easy cost of living provides a boost. Housing costs are 29% below national average and SmartAssets calculates a $100K income to be a spendable $84,498.

Meet me in St Louis

The outlier, just sneaking into the top 10, is St Louis Missouri, the only Midwestern location to make the list.

According to Forbes Advisor, you’d need an annual income of $56,664 to live well in the birthplace of Chuck Berry and Jon Hamm (as well as, coincidentally, three cast members of The US Office).

If you’re a premium earner, your $100,000 salary is worth $79,921 in St Louis. Go Cardinals.

