First Republic Bank fails, JPMorgan to buy most assets in rescue

by Geoffrey Rowland - 05/01/23 6:20 AM ET
First Republic Bank signs and logos rest near a parking space, below, and on the exterior of a bank branch location, above, Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Wellesley, Mass. First Republic Bank's stock continued to slide Wednesday, an ongoing rout that has erased much of its value just this week on concerns about the bank's financial health in the wake of two other bank collapses. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
First Republic Bank was seized by regulators and sold to JPMorgan Chase early on Monday morning, making it the third major bank to fail since March.

Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank were both taken over by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in March.

The FDIC brokered the deal for JPMorgan to take over First Republic’s assets following weekend-long negotiations.

In a Monday statement, the FDIC said that deposits with the bank will continue to be insured, according to CNN.

This developing report will be updated.

Tags FDIC First Republic Bank JPMorgan Chase

