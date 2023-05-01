trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

IBM could replace roughly 7,800 jobs with AI: report

by Lauren Sforza - 05/01/23 10:58 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/01/23 10:58 PM ET
Getty Images

International Business Machines (IBM) CEO Arvind Krishna said in a new interview with Bloomberg that the company is expecting to pause hiring for jobs that he says could be done with artificial intelligence (AI).

According to Bloomberg, Krishna said that hiring in “back-office” jobs will be slowed down in the coming year, noting that he could see 30 percent of those 26,000 jobs being replaced by AI. This means that about 7,800 of those jobs would be lost, as concerns rise about how AI’s influence could impact academic, technology and business industries.

“I could easily see 30% of that getting replaced by AI and automation over a five-year period,” he said.

Krishna said that tasks like providing employment verification letters and switching employees between departments could be fully automated. According to the report, he said that other human resources tasks like evaluating productivity would likely not be replaced by automation or AI for over the next 10 years.

He also said that the country may face a “shallow and short” recession at the end of the year after previously saying that he thought the country could avoid it at the end of last year.

IBM announced earlier this year that the company would be laying off nearly 4,000 jobs as a result of one of its branches breaking off to become its own company. The company said at the time that it is not a reflection of IBM’s financial outlook.

Tags AI Arvind Krishna IBM

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  2. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  3. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  4. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  5. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  6. Al Franken blasts Supreme Court: It’s ‘illegitimate’
  7. White House says Russian casualties ‘stunning’
  8. Human brains show larger-than-life activity at moment of death 
  9. First Republic fallout: Democrats fume as regulators bail out yet another ...
  10. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  11. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  12. McConnell insists he’s sitting out debt talks — to disbelief
  13. From bad to worse: Student misbehavior rises further since return of in-person ...
  14. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  15. Yellen says drop-dead date for debt ceiling is June 1
  16. DeSantis-backed board countersues Disney 
  17. Crowds, high prices and the ‘White Lotus’ effect: Worst places to travel ...
  18. Rice's departure brings relief to immigration advocates
Load more

Video

See all Video