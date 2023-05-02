trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Samsung bans employee use of ChatGPT after reported data leak: report

by Lauren Sforza - 05/02/23 1:26 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 05/02/23 1:26 PM ET
AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra
Samsung logo in the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra)

Samsung is banning employees from using artificial intelligence programs like ChatGPT after a reported data leak exposed one of the company’s sensitive codes.

Bloomberg reported Tuesday that some staff members uploaded sensitive code information to ChatGPT, raising concerns that information uploaded to the AI software could be exposed to other users. A memo obtained by Bloomberg News informed employees that they were prohibited from using AI programs like ChatGPT due to cyber security, noting that the data uploaded could also be difficult to retrieve and delete.

“Interest in generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT has been growing internally and externally,” Samsung told staff in the memo reported by Bloomberg. “”While this interest focuses on the usefulness and efficiency of these platforms, there are also growing concerns about security risks presented by generative AI.”

In an internal survey conducted by the company last month, 65 percent of respondents said that AI tools pose a security risk, the report said.

The company said that the use of AI programs would be banned on company devices and asked employees to not submit company information to these programs on their personal devices. Samsung is in progress of developing its own AI program and said in the memo that it is working “to create a secure environment for safely using generative AI.”

“We ask that you diligently adhere to our security guideline and failure to do so may result in a breach or compromise of company information resulting in disciplinary action up to and including termination of employment,” the company said in the memo.

The Hill reached out to Samsung to confirm the memo.

Tags AI ChatGPT Samsung

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  2. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  3. Manchin stokes Dem fears he’ll run as third-party candidate
  4. GOP, McCarthy now face even heavier debt ceiling lift
  5. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  6. Lawyers ask judge not to ‘muzzle’ Trump in Manhattan hush money case
  7. Abbott retracts claim that Texas shooting victims were all illegal immigrants
  8. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  9. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  10. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Feinstein to resign
  11. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  12. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  13. The latest stench in the Supreme Court
  14. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  15. Human brains show larger-than-life activity at moment of death 
  16. Writers’ strike set to hit TV, movies hard: What you need to know
  17. Durbin slams Supreme Court’s response to ethics issues as ‘oblivious’   
  18. GOP furious at VA claiming debt bill cuts veteran benefits: ‘Shamelessly ...
Load more

Video

See all Video