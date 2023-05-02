trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

World Economic Forum expects 14M fewer jobs in five years

by Julia Mueller - 05/02/23 1:32 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/02/23 1:32 PM ET
Participants walk through the Davos Congress Center, the venue of the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Monday, May. 23, 2022. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from May. 22 until May. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

The World Economic Forum (WEF) predicts the global labor markets will see 14 million more jobs slashed than created in the next five years.

The WEF’s “Future of Jobs” report expects that 69 million jobs will be created between 2023 and 2027, but 83 million jobs will be destroyed. The annual report is based on survey responses from more than 800 companies.

The figures constitute “a structural labour-market churn of 152 million jobs, or 23% of the 673 million employees in the data set being studied,” according to the research.

A net loss of 14 million jobs represents 2 percent of current employment. The analysis, though, notes that the count is “subject to a high degree of uncertainty.”

The expected changes are attributed to a changing work landscape driven by emerging technologies, climate change adaptation and other factors.

In 2016, the annual report suggested that 35 percent of workers’ skills would be disrupted in the following five years. In 2023, the analysis predicts 44 percent of workers’ skills will be disrupted in the next five years.

“The human-machine frontier has shifted,” according to the World Economic Forum, though businesses are introducing automation “at a slower pace than previously anticipated.” Organizations estimate that 34 percent of today’s business-related tasks are machine-performed, and the new report predicts that figure will reach 42 percent by 2027.

Tags employment Jobs labor market world economic forum

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Democrats reveal secret plan to force vote on debt limit hike
  2. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  3. Lawyers ask judge not to ‘muzzle’ Trump in Manhattan hush money case
  4. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  5. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  6. Tucker Carlson called woman ‘yummy,’ leaked video shows 
  7. Manchin stokes Dem fears he’ll run as third-party candidate
  8. Abbott retracts claim that Texas shooting victims were all illegal immigrants
  9. GOP, McCarthy now face even heavier debt ceiling lift
  10. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Feinstein to resign
  11. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  12. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  13. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  14. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  15. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  16. The latest stench in the Supreme Court
  17. Human brains show larger-than-life activity at moment of death 
  18. 7 bodies found during search for missing teens in Oklahoma
Load more

Video

See all Video