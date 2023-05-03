trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

Private employers add 296K jobs, well above expectations

by Stephen Neukam - 05/03/23 11:47 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 05/03/23 11:47 AM ET
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Ill., Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Ill., Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Hiring by private companies in the U.S. heated up in April, beating projections as federal officials attempt to use interest rates to cool down the economy and fight inflation.

Private payrolls increased by 296,000 in April, according to the latest report by ADP, beating Dow Jones projections by more than 100,000 jobs and marking a rapid heating up from the 142,000 added in March.

The Federal Reserve has continued to raise interest rates in a bid to slow rising prices. The Fed even raised rates as fears over a string of bank collapses raised concerns over the continued hikes.

The economy has added more than 800,000 jobs this year, according to ADP, signaling a resilient labor market. But the increase to annual pay rates did decrease a bit, with the annual rate rising 6.7 percent over the past year after it had steadily been at 7 percent.

The biggest gain in employment in April came in the service industry. Specifically, around 154,000 jobs were added in the leisure and hospitality sector. The manufacturing sector suffered the biggest losses, losing 38,000 jobs. 

The financial sector, facing upheaval with the fall of a number of financial institutions last month, lost 28,000 jobs.

Democrats and the White House have faced heavy criticism for inflation. The moves by the Fed to raise rates were meant to tame job growth and economic activity, but the private job numbers show the labor market is not cooling as quickly as expected.

Tags ADP federal reserve inflation Jobs Report private employers

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump grabbed reporter’s phone, tried to have him removed from plane: report
  2. Tucker Carlson text about ‘how white men fight’ alarmed Fox leaders before ...
  3. Roberts struggles to keep Supreme Court out of ethics fight
  4. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  5. NPR says Elon Musk is threatening to reassign its Twitter account
  6. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  7. Texas bill allows secretary of state to overturn elections
  8. Biden seeks to flip the script on ‘freedom’ in 2024
  9. The Memo: CNN’s Trump town hall reignites debate over media coverage
  10. Jim Jordan launches probe into lack of arrests in protests outside Supreme ...
  11. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  12. Colin Allred launching Democratic challenge to Cruz
  13. First Republic Bank collapse spurs fears for banking system, broader economy
  14. Students at University of Wisconsin call for expulsion of student in racist ...
  15. 10-year-olds found working at McDonald’s in Kentucky: Labor Department
  16. House Democrats reveal secret plan to force vote on debt limit hike
  17. White House seeks to pull McConnell into debt talks
  18. Texas shooting suspect found under pile of laundry, sheriff says
Load more

Video

See all Video