trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Business

First Horizon, TD bank call off $13B deal to form sixth-largest bank in US

by Jared Gans - 05/04/23 10:48 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 05/04/23 10:48 AM ET
A sign hangs on TD Bank branch, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

First Horizon and TD banks announced on Thursday that they have mutually agreed to call off a planned $13 billion merger that would have formed the country’s six-largest bank. 

The banks said in a release that the agreement was dissolved after TD informed First Horizon that it did not have a timetable for receiving regulatory approvals for the merger and was uncertain if and when they could be obtained. TD said the reasons for the uncertainty were unrelated to First Horizon. 

The release states that TD has agreed to pay $200 million to First Horizon as a term of terminating the deal in addition to $25 million that First Horizon was already due from the merger deal. 

The deal was valued at $13.4 billion, or $25 per common share of First Horizon. 

“While today’s announcement is unfortunate and unexpected, First Horizon will continue on its growth path operating from a position of strength and stability,” First Horizon Chairman, President and CEO Bryan Jordan said in the release. “Our strong capital position, disciplined credit quality, expense control measures, and well-diversified and stable funding mix have enabled our business to navigate challenging banking industry dynamics and remain focused on executing our client-centric growth plan.” 

Bharat Masrani, the president and CEO of TD Bank Group, said the decision to end the agreement provides “clarity” to colleagues and shareholders. 

“Though disappointed with the outcome, we move forward with a strong, growing franchise in the United States, servicing more than 10 million customers across our footprint,” Masrani said. 

The announcement comes after recent banking turmoil with the failure of First Republic Bank, which was sold to JPMorgan Chase on Monday. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) had stepped in to arrange the deal after the bank appeared to be faltering and a bidding process for other banks to buy it was held. 

First Republic had been in a difficult position since the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March. It had some vulnerabilities in common with Silicon Valley Bank in that it had major losses on investment holding and most of its deposits were above the threshold that the FDIC insures.

Tags banking turmoil First Horizon Bank merger TD Bank

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP megadonor covered tuition for child Clarence Thomas was raising ‘as a ...
  2. Enrique Tarrio, three other Proud Boys convicted on seditious conspiracy
  3. Trump says he will 'probably attend' E. Jean Carroll trial to 'confront this'
  4. Thomas biographer calls report on megadonor’s tuition payments ...
  5. Housing: New rule prompts criticism borrowers with good credit are being ...
  6. Democrats eye funding cuts as leverage against Supreme Court
  7. Chevron case: Supreme Court could take sledgehammer to agency power
  8. ’80s rock anthem dropped as SF Pride’s theme after singer’s controversial ...
  9. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  10. Republicans subpoena FBI for document alleging unspecified ‘criminal ...
  11. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  12. Florida passes transgender bathroom bill
  13. Jim Jordan launches probe into lack of arrests in protests outside Supreme ...
  14. Trump to try to move Manhattan hush money case to federal court
  15. 10-year-olds found working at McDonald’s in Kentucky: Labor Department
  16. Three old DeSantis TV ads that explain his plummeting poll numbers
  17. Employees love remote work, but is it good for our mental health?
  18. Trump says it’s ‘very disrespectful’ for Biden not to attend coronation
Load more

Video

See all Video