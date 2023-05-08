trending:

Goldman pays $215 million to settle lawsuit on underpaying women: report

by Lauren Sforza - 05/08/23 10:44 PM ET
In this Oct. 16, 2014, file photo, a screen at a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange is juxtaposed with the Goldman Sachs booth. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Goldman Sachs will be paying $215 million in a new agreement to settle a class-action lawsuit on underpaying women, Bloomberg reported.

Bloomberg reported that a person familiar with the lawsuit said that the company agreed to pay the $215 million in an agreement with lawyers representing 2,500 women who said that the company discriminated against them in pay and in issuing promotions.

The trial was supposed to take place next month, which would have opened the doors to rare testimonies about unequal pay in the finance and banking industry, Bloomberg reported. The person familiar with the lawsuit also told Bloomberg that about a third of the settlement is expected to be earmarked for attorney’s fees.

Bloomberg reported that Cristina Chen-Oster first filed a complaint alleging gender discrimination in the company in 2005 with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The commission took years to issue a decision on the complaint, finally dismissing the complaint in 2010 but granted Chen-Oster the right to take Goldman Sachs to court.

It was not until 2018 when a federal court decided that Chen-Oster and two other women can represent more than 1,400 current and former employees. 

The Hill reached out to Goldman Sachs and the plaintiff’s lawyers for comment.

